Takeaways From the Boston Bruins’ Exit Interviews

The hardest part of the season has arrived and it is the season exit interviews. This is where the players meet with the media and touch on the season as they prepare for the summer. Obviously, this is much greater when you win the Stanley Cup, but that didn’t happen this season.

This season was not a complete dud as you saw growth with many players. Also, you saw younger guys step up and emerge onto the scene allowing this group to take the next steps of what this team can build with. The Bruins had their media availability on Sunday, May 19, and there are key takeaways from it.

Bruins Defying Expectations

The sky was supposed to be falling in the city of Boston. Franchise icons Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired. Dmitry Orlov and Tyler Bertuzzi moved on to greener pastures. General manager Don Sweeney went on to trade Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks to free up cap space, which then led to the team going for bargain bin signings. Those signings did work out and the Bruins had an incredible season.

The Bruins went on to finish in second place in the Atlantic Division and have 109 points. Many had pegged them to either miss the playoffs or to take a step backward. After all, that’s easy to say after the historic season they put together in 2022-23. Captain Brad Marchand spoke highly of his group and how they were able to channel that outside noise to fuel their successful season saying, “From the outside noise and where everyone had projected our team to be, we grew a ton. There were a lot of things we had to overcome this year, a lot of changes…The way we came together and what we built.”

It’s a true testament to the character in the room and the culture they’ve established. For the first time in two decades this was a team without Bergeron, and the first ever for Marchand without his running mate. But the Bruins adapted to the roster changes and grew as a team. It was never perfect, as the team faced adversity more than once during the regular season. One of the biggest keys was players having career years and taking the next steps in their careers.

Seizing and Conquering Opportunities

When you lose your duo down the middle of the ice, replacing them is never an easy task. Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle had big shoes to fill, but they were ready for the challenge. Prior to the season, Coyle talked about that challenge and embracing the opportunity that was before him. “I’m excited,” he told Boston Hockey Now. “We all miss Bergy, and all wish he were here, but it is a great job opportunity. So, that gets me excited. It gets a lot of guys excited because there are jobs open. There is more responsibility, and everyone wants to take that on.”

Coyle delivered on that opportunity and so did Zacha, as the two players combined for more points this season than Bergeron and Krejci last season. He had a career season, scoring 25 goals and 60 points, whereas Zacha tied his career high in goals (21) and had 59 points. It’s precisely what you wanted to see from your new duo down the middle of the ice. Factor in the emergence of Matthew Poitras, who gave the Bruins brass every reason to keep him on the opening night roster, and this Bruins center depth went from murky to good in short order. Superstar winger David Pastrnak touched on the importance of his growth and the team’s as well.

“A lot of people were saying it was going to be a downgrade year for me…I love that I get the opportunity to carry the line now and playing with [Zacha], and grow together as a good pair.”

Playing without Bergeron is hard for anyone, but Pastrnak finished with more points this season than last. He did say he had to change his game by adding more playmaking to it, but he still scored 47 goals and led the team. Pastrnak proved that last season was no fluke and is without question the team’s most dynamic player.

This season was strong, but this summer comes with key decisions to be made regarding free agency.

Busy, Busy Offseason for the Bruins

It will be a season to remember for the Bruins, as the centennial season was special. However, the page has been turned and the work is only getting started. They have numerous free agents such as Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, and Kevin Shattenkirk. DeBrusk and the Bruins have yet to strike a deal, but the forward does remain hopeful that a deal can get done. Although, none are more important than Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman is without a doubt due for a hefty raise. After going through arbitration last season, he went out and proved that he’s a number one goalie. He finished this season with a 25-10-8 record and rocked a 2.53 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Furthermore, he was the backbone of the Bruins in the playoffs, which further cements his case to be worthy of whatever dollar amount comes his way. He wants to remain in Boston and doesn’t want to go anywhere else. He had high praise for the fans and for making this place his home. He has the confidence that a deal will get done and wants to be here long-term. That’s a sigh of relief for Bruins fans.

He is not the only one though, as trade deadline acquisition Pat Maroon is eager to stay. When the Bruins acquired him from the Minnesota Wild, he was out with back surgery, so the Bruins didn’t get the best version of himself. However, he showed what kind of player he can be to his teammates, as he is willing to stick up for them and be a physical presence on the ice. He had very good reasons to want to stay and it’s something to admire regarding his character. Per Ty Anderson, Maroon says he wants to be a mentor for the younger players and help push them to where they need to go. He also feels the Bruins didn’t get the best version of himself after undergoing back surgery and he wants to show them what he can do next season.

Swayman is the most important, but having a guy like Maroon around goes a long way for the younger guys.

Future Is Bright for the Bruins

The future of the Bruins is going to be bright. A lot of this core group is locked up long-term and there are pieces to build around. Also, they have young promising talents in Poitras and Mason Lohrei that can play a key role in the success next season.

The summer is going to be a busy one for Sweeney, as he has key decisions to make. It will be interesting to see what pieces he can put together now that he has money to spend. It is bittersweet seeing these exit interviews and reflecting on the season at hand.