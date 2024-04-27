Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – Game 4

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 4 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2A) BRUINS at (3A) MAPLE LEAFS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX
Boston leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Danton Heinen
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Lauko
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Bruins are expected to use the same 18 skaters from a 4-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday.
- Swayman was in the starter’s net during the morning skate but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not confirm if he would make his second straight start.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
William Nylander — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Nicholas Robertson — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — TJ Brodie
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Connor Dewar
Injured: Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)
Status report
- Nylander is expected to make his series debut after missing the first three games with an undisclosed injury.
- Matthews, who did not practice on Friday due to maintenance, participated in Toronto’s optional morning skate and is expected to play.
- Brodie will make his series debut after missing the first three games as a healthy scratch, replacing Liljegren.
