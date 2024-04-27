Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – Game 4

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight for Game 4 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX

Boston leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Danton Heinen

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Lauko

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Bruins are expected to use the same 18 skaters from a 4-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Swayman was in the starter’s net during the morning skate but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery did not confirm if he would make his second straight start.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

William Nylander — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok

Nicholas Robertson — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Timothy Liljegren, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Connor Dewar

Injured: Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)

Status report

Nylander is expected to make his series debut after missing the first three games with an undisclosed injury.

Matthews, who did not practice on Friday due to maintenance, participated in Toronto’s optional morning skate and is expected to play.

Brodie will make his series debut after missing the first three games as a healthy scratch, replacing Liljegren.

