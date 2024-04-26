Insider Confident Maple Leafs Can Come Back in Series

William Nylander has not played a minute in the three games of the first round of the postseason. That’s one reason the Toronto Maple Leafs are trailing the Boston Bruins two games to one.

Finally, after much speculation – some of it wild – Elliotte Friedman reported that Nylander’s absence stems from a severe migraine that has led team doctors to investigate the possibility of a concussion. The lack of a definitive diagnosis has contributed to the secrecy surrounding Nylander’s condition, leaving uncertainty about whether it’s solely a migraine, a concussion, or another issue impacting that area. This revelation sheds light on the seriousness of Nylander’s health and points to the team’s challenges in effectively managing his absence.

In other words, the Maple Leafs miss him. But even more crucial in the long term, Nylander is unwell.

Hockey Analyst Justin Bourne Weighs in on Nylander and the Maple Leafs Chances

In a recent interview on Sportsnet Central, Faizal Khamisa and Justin Bourne examined key aspects of the Maple Leafs’ performance, focusing on Nylander’s possible return and the challenges plaguing the team’s woe-ridden power play.

The first topic of discussion was Brad Marchand. He’s getting lots of attention in this series. After Game 3, Bourne agreed that Marchand’s impact was “10 out of 10.” He also admitted his annoying antics have been effective and emphasized the importance of not letting Marchand become the sole focus, urging the Maple Leafs to prioritize other critical areas such as penalty killing, power play execution, and goaltending.

Bourne acknowledged the attention drawn to players like Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi for their response to Marchand but emphasized the necessity of strategic matchups to neutralize his influence. He believed that tasking Bertuzzi with holding Marchand in check might be a wise coaching strategy.

Concerning the Maple Leafs’ power play struggles, Bourne highlighted personnel issues, noting Morgan Rielly’s limited shooting threat and Matthews’ predictability without other options. With Nylander out of the lineup, everyone knows who will shoot. To counter, Bourne proposed strategic adjustments, like placing Marner on the goal line to create additional scoring options and diversify their offensive threats.

What Does William Nylander Bring to the Maple Leafs Lineup?

The conversation shifted to Nylander’s potential return and the impact it could have on Game 4. Bourne highlighted Boston’s vulnerabilities in their bottom defensive pairings and bottom-six forwards, suggesting Nylander’s presence could exploit these weaknesses and provide crucial offensive depth.

Nylander’s absence has been keenly felt on offence. His playmaking adds a dynamic element to the attack, as his vision and passing precision create scoring chances for his teammates. In light of Bourne’s notes about the power-play inefficiency, Nylander’s shooting threat forces opposing defences to remain vigilant, opening up space for other forwards – specifically Matthews.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nylander’s ability to carry the puck into the offensive zone boosts possession and offensive pressure. That’s especially true of the power play, where clean zone entries are crucial. He’s also versatile, which allows him to slot into various positions within the lineup. The team is missing his depth and flexibility.

In short, Nylander’s return would bolster the Maple Leafs’ offensive capabilities and power play effectiveness, significantly improving their scoring potential and overall performance on the ice.

Still, Bourne Is Confident in the Maple Leafs Can Bounce Back

Despite the challenges, Bourne expressed confidence in the Maple Leafs’ performance, citing their physical edge and overall play control in recent games as positive indicators heading into the next matchup.

Bourne believes the Maple Leafs are in good shape in the series for several reasons. ​​First, he highlighted the team’s physical edge, particularly from defensemen like Joel Edmundson, Simon Benoit, and Ilya Lyubushkin, who have surprised the Bruins with their physicality.

Second, Bourne pointed out that the Maple Leafs controlled much of the play in the last game, except for parts of the third period. Despite not achieving the desired results, he believes this is a positive indicator moving forward.

Finally, Bourne pointed to the unrealized potential of key players like Marner, Rielly, and Matthews. Matthews, who had a stellar Game 2, was rumoured to have been ill in Game 3, and it showed. He believes that if these three players can elevate their games, it would give the Maple Leafs an edge in upcoming games. Bourne voiced his confidence in the team’s abilities and believes they are in a fine spot in the series, given their physicality, controlled play, and potential for offensive improvement.