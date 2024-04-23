Beating Marchand’s Game: Maple Leafs Discipline Can Defeat Agitation

Brad Marchand has long been a polarizing figure in the NHL. He’s known as much for his ability to disrupt opponents mentally and draw penalties as he is for his skill. And he is skillful. His interactions with the Toronto Maple Leafs, particularly in his Game 1 matchup with Max Domi, underscored the importance of the Maple Leafs needing to create a strategic approach when facing Marchand and players of his ilk.

Understanding Marchand’s Game

Marchand excels at pushing his opponents to the brink without crossing the line, effectively turning their reactions into penalties and power plays for his team. In a critical Game 1 sequence, Domi reacted proactively to Marchand’s provocations. His lack of wisdom led to significant penalties for the Maple Leafs. This resulted in a power play goal that brought the score to 3-0, followed by another goal off a subsequent penalty, making it 4-0.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Domi’s inability to control his reactions, despite a warning from the referee at the start of the game, highlights the impact Marchand can have when opponents engage with him on his terms. So, what can the Maple Leafs do to engage physically yet not get sucked into the trap that so many others have fallen into?

The Most Effective Counter: Non-Engagement

Perhaps the most optimal tactic the Maple Leafs can adopt is simple yet challenging. It’s non-engagement – not engaging with his Shanaganians outside the regular gameplay. Marchand’s strategy relies heavily on drawing players into conflicts. That’s exactly what the Maple Leafs need to avoid: being drawn in.

Instead, here are three legal engagements the Maple Leafs could utilize to deal with Marchand effectively. First, the Maple Leafs players should completely ignore Marchand’s attempts to initiate contact or verbal exchanges. If he tries to start something, the best response is to skate away. His game thrives on engagement, and without it, his effectiveness wanes.

Second, when Marchand has the puck, the Maple Leafs players should focus on delivering clean, hard checks – every chance they can. Then, they should quickly move away and on with the game. Lingering around afterward or engaging further only plays into his hands.

In Game 2, John Tavares reacted perfectly to David Pastrnak‘s clean – yet effective – hit. He didn’t react or get into a needless scrum. Instead, he remembered. When his next chance came, he effectively laid out Pasternak with a clean hit. While that wasn’t Marchand, it’s the kind of retaliation the Maple Leafs should engage. It takes willpower to wait, but that’s how the postseason can be won. The bottom line is that the Maple Leafs should avoid penalty troubles by staying disciplined and focused on the game rather than individual battles with Marchand.

Someone must shake Jake McCabe, Tyler Bertuzzi, Domi, and every other Maple Leafs player and say, “Don’t do that! Do you hear me? Don’t do that!” Then, they need to refrain from engaging in reckless actions. Penalties could kill the Maple Leafs chances.

Lessons From Past Interactions: Incorporating Discipline Into Gameplay

Domi’s Game 1 penalties and their consequences exemplify what can go wrong when players respond to Marchand’s antics. The Maple Leafs’ response should be one of measured indifference to his provocations while maintaining aggressive, rule-following play. This approach minimizes Marchand’s psychological influence and preserves the Leafs’ player advantage on the ice. That’s “sort of” the tactic the team took in Game 2; and, for the most part, it kept Marchand in check.

Marchand has done this act for so long that he can exploit the rules and the referees’ tendencies to his advantage. He often maintains a guise of innocence by claiming all his actions were mere hockey plays. For example, in Game 1, Domi’s unwise behavior right from the start of the game led to problems. Later in the game, when Domi slashed Marchand on the wrist, all Marchand had to do was shake his arm, and a penalty was called. (As it should have been.) Who knows if Marchand was hurt, but Domi’s stupid early-game engagement was considered by the officials. How could it not be?

The key for the Maple Leafs is to refrain from engaging with him outside the normal flow of the game.

Playing Within the Rules Is the Only Reasonable Way to Engage

The following steps could work effectively with Marchand. First, the Maple Leafs should finish their checks. When Marchand is on the ice, Maple Leafs players should never miss a chance to hit him – but within the rules. Then, they should focus on finishing their checks firmly but cleanly. This consistent physicality, within the rules, can disrupt his game without drawing penalties. Penalties will come anyway, but why invite them?

Second, the Maple Leafs should smile but ignore any provocations. Last night, Bertuzzi chose to slash Marchand during a scrum. No surprise, Marchand fell like he’d been shot. Having the wisdom to ignore Marchand’s provocation attempts can prevent the referees from becoming overly vigilant about minor infractions Toronto players commit.

Third, the Maple Leafs need to play disciplined hockey. Maintaining discipline can frustrate Marchand and reduce his effectiveness as an agitator. The Maple Leafs should let their gameplay and skill challenge their opponents, not their tempers.

The Maple Leafs can neutralize a significant aspect of Marchand’s game by adhering to a disciplined play and non-engagement strategy. This method requires self-control and team coordination, essential for overcoming a player like Marchand or any skilled agitator in the league. The focus should always remain on playing assertive, strategic hockey, using physicality judiciously, and keeping emotional reactions in check.

After Game 2, the Stage Has Been Set

Ignoring Marchand and focusing on the game could pay dividends for the Maple Leafs. Following their 3-2 victory over the Bruins in Game 2, a camera captured Marchand chirping away toward the Maple Leafs players as they left the ice. This sets the stage for Toronto to exploit Marchand’s penchant for agitation and draw him into taking penalties. You have to know Marchand will turn up the volume on his playlist in Game 3.

Now, the Maple Leafs must respond wisely. By staying disciplined and not retaliating physically, the Maple Leafs could turn Marchand from being chased into the one doing the chasing. Psychology has an entire body of theory on pursuit and chase dynamics. Often, in such instances, a role reversal occurs when the pursuit changes. The person once pursued then starts pursuing the former pursuer. If that could happen with Marchand, it could be a game-changer.

There’s a chance that Marchand could be drawn into crossing the line with his taunts and antics, leading to penalties that could benefit Toronto during critical game moments. This approach requires the Maple Leafs to maintain composure and play with controlled aggression. Instead of responding, they could use Marchand’s tendencies against him without resorting to illegal tactics.

Do the Maple Leafs have the willpower to do it? Thus far, they’re improving. But wiser heads need to prevail in Game 3 and onward.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]