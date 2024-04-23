Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Rangers – Game 2

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

(2WC) CAPITALS at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

New York leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn – Nic Dowd – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Lucas Johansen — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Hardy Haman Aktell

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body), Vincent Iorio (upper body)

Status report

Johansen will make his NHL playoff debut, replacing Iorio, a defenseman injured in the second period of a 4-1 loss in Game 1.

Iorio joined the Capitals morning skate late in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, but will not play.

Jensen and Sandin, each a defenseman, skated Tuesday in a non-contact jersey; neither is ready to return after missing Game 1.

Washington recalled Haman Aktell, a defenseman, from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

More from THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in Game 1.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket