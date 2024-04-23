Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Rangers – Game 2

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 2 of their first-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
(2WC) CAPITALS at (1M) RANGERS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
New York leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn – Nic Dowd – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Lucas Johansen — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev — Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Hardy Haman Aktell
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body), Vincent Iorio (upper body)
Status report
- Johansen will make his NHL playoff debut, replacing Iorio, a defenseman injured in the second period of a 4-1 loss in Game 1.
- Iorio joined the Capitals morning skate late in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, but will not play.
- Jensen and Sandin, each a defenseman, skated Tuesday in a non-contact jersey; neither is ready to return after missing Game 1.
- Washington recalled Haman Aktell, a defenseman, from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
More from THW:
- Rangers Defeat Capitals 4-1 for 1-0 Series Lead
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Rangers – Game 1
- 5 Teams Devils’ Fans Should Watch in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status report
- The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in Game 1.
More from THW:
- 3 Rangers Who Need to up Their Game as the Playoffs Go Along
- Rangers’ Zibanejad Can Erase Scoring Struggles This Postseason
- Rangers’ 4th Line Scoring the Key to Playoff Success
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket