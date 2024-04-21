Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Rangers – Game 1

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers in Game 1 in the first-round matchup of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2WC) CAPITALS at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

3 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, MSG, SN, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn – Nic Dowd – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk — Vincent Iorio

Alexander Aleyeyev — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)

Status report

Sandin and Jensen, each a defenseman, took part in the Capitals morning skate in a noncontact jersey Saturday after each skated on his own Thursday and Friday; Washington coach Spencer Carbery said each could play Sunday.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers recalled Domingue, a goalie, and Edstrom, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Wheeler, a forward who hasn’t played since Feb. 15, is skating on his own and still out indefinitely, New York coach Peter Laviolette said.

Chytil has been a regular participant in practice and has been medically cleared from his upper-body injury, but is not yet ready to return to the lineup; the forward hasn’t played since Nov. 2.

