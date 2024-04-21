Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Rangers – Game 1

The Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers in Game 1 in the first-round matchup of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2WC) CAPITALS at (1M) RANGERS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1
3 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, MSG, SN, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn – Nic Dowd – Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Trevor van Riemsdyk — Vincent Iorio
Alexander Aleyeyev — Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Nick Jensen (upper body)
Status report
- Sandin and Jensen, each a defenseman, took part in the Capitals morning skate in a noncontact jersey Saturday after each skated on his own Thursday and Friday; Washington coach Spencer Carbery said each could play Sunday.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski, Chad Ruhwedel, Filip Chytil, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status report
- The Rangers recalled Domingue, a goalie, and Edstrom, a forward, from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
- Wheeler, a forward who hasn’t played since Feb. 15, is skating on his own and still out indefinitely, New York coach Peter Laviolette said.
- Chytil has been a regular participant in practice and has been medically cleared from his upper-body injury, but is not yet ready to return to the lineup; the forward hasn’t played since Nov. 2.
