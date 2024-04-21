Projected Lineups for the Lighting vs Panthers – Game 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their first-round matchup of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1WC) LIGHTNING at (1A) PANTHERS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1
12:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN, SN, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan, Conor Sheary
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)
Status report
- Sergachev, a defenseman who has been out since Feb. 7, practiced in a regular jersey for the first time Saturday since the injury. He’s still doubtful to play in this series.
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Evan Cormier
Injured: None
Status report
- Ekblad will play after missing the final six regular-season games because of a lower-body injury.
- Bobrovsky will make his 19th consecutive playoff start for Florida, dating to Game 4 of a first-round series against the Boston Bruins in 2023.
- Cormier was recalled from Florida of the ECHL to serve as the Panthers’ No. 3 goalie.
