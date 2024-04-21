Projected Lineups for the Lighting vs Panthers – Game 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their first-round matchup of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1WC) LIGHTNING at (1A) PANTHERS

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1

12:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN, SN, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Tyler Motte — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson, Calvin de Haan, Conor Sheary

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg)

Status report

Sergachev, a defenseman who has been out since Feb. 7, practiced in a regular jersey for the first time Saturday since the injury. He’s still doubtful to play in this series.

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund — Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Evan Cormier

Injured: None

Status report

Ekblad will play after missing the final six regular-season games because of a lower-body injury.

Bobrovsky will make his 19th consecutive playoff start for Florida, dating to Game 4 of a first-round series against the Boston Bruins in 2023.

Cormier was recalled from Florida of the ECHL to serve as the Panthers’ No. 3 goalie.

