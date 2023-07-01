Capitals Sign Max Pacioretty to 1-Year Deal

After a very short-lived time with the Carolina Hurricanes, the team has moved on from Max Pacioretty. The veteran winger has signed with the Washington Capitals on a one-year, $2 million average annual value (AAV) deal with bonuses. Despite getting what should have been a high-point producer from the Vegas Golden Knights, it was too good to be true. Pacioretty was injured before the season got underway and missed a big portion of games for the Hurricanes, returning for just five contests before re-injuring his Achilles tendon. This kept him out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, leaving the Hurricanes shorthanded on the wing and without a ton of scoring.

$2 mil salary and additional $2 mil in games played bonus. https://t.co/7LtQ8BjHzj — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Pacioretty has not lost his touch, and it isn’t a big risk for the Capitals, considering his recent injury history, but they had to bolster their goal-scoring. It could pay off in a big way or somewhat blow up on them as it did with the Hurricanes. However you look at it, money and a spot in the lineup have been allotted to him, so if the team loses him to another serious injury at a bad time (post-trade deadline), this means there’s nothing they can do to bolster the lineup at that time.

Related: 2023 NHL Free Agency Tracker

Pacioretty is now joining his fourth NHL team after being drafted 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007. He spent 10 seasons with them, was moved to Vegas, where he provided four great seasons, and most recently played just five games with the Hurricanes, scoring three goals. He has been a prolific scorer in this league for the past 13 seasons and has amassed 326 goals and 645 points in 855 games. The veteran winger won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy early in his career and has received votes for the Selke and Lady Byng Trophies throughout his career.

Pacioretty’s Fit With Capitals

For the price tag and term that the Capitals signed Pacioretty, it’s a low-risk deal to push them toward the playoffs and Stanley Cup. He has been a top-six player his entire career and can log a good amount of minutes, contributing at both ends while on the ice. The Capitals will be happy with his power-play production, as he’ll average seven-plus power-play goals and over double that in power-play points, but he will really bring value to their lineup in five-on-five scoring. This six-time 30-goal scorer has put 18 or more pucks in the back of the net at even strength eight times in his career.

Max Pacioretty with the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Capitals have been looking to alter their forward group a bit, and with Anthony Mantha slotted in on the second line, Pacioretty gives them another better option. Since he has a low cap hit, another serious injury won’t totally kill the Capitals’ chances. But it does bring questions as they add an injury-prone player after dealing with so many injuries to their lineup last season. As of now, the Capitals have a strong three-line system, meaning Pacioretty could play with any of Evgeni Kuznetsov (if he stays), Dylan Strome, or Nicklas Backstrom. All three will happily pass the puck instead of taking a shot, so Pacioretty will have a good chance of putting up goals. This is a solid move for the Capitals, who had just two 20-goal scorers in 2022-23.