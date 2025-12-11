Washington Capitals Injury Updates: Leonard, Lindgren, and Carlson

The Washington Capitals had a much-needed two-day break after a tough early schedule with little downtime. While these breaks give players a chance to rest, three currently injured Capitals may not have been cured during the time off.

Forward Ryan Leonard, goaltender Charlie Lindgren, and defenseman John Carlson have been out for a handful of games with various injuries. At Wednesday’s practice, head coach Spencer Carbery shared some updates on the three players.

Ryan Leonard – Out for an Extended Period

Rookie Ryan Leonard was injured after a big hit by Jacob Trouba against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. He did not return to the game and was spotted with his arm in a sling in a recent locker room video. He was placed on injured reserve (IR) with an upper-body issue, and Capitals PR announced that he would be out three to four weeks with a shoulder injury. His face was reportedly injured in the collision as well, but he did not suffer a concussion.

The team recalled Hershey Bears forward Bogdan Trineyev to fill the open roster spot. Trineyev was drafted by the Capitals in 2020 and played his first full season in Hershey in 2023-24, notching 16 points in 63 games. The following season, he tallied 22. This season, he has made a jump offensively with 12 points in 16 games. While it will be an adjustment to play his first NHL games, he should be a solid replacement for Leonard during his absence.

Charlie Lindgren – On the Mend

Goaltender Lindgren suffered an upper-body injury on the team’s California road trip and has missed a handful of games after being placed on IR. However, things are looking up. He was seen skating before the team’s practice on Wednesday. Carbery noted, “He’s been feeling better, so that’s a positive sign that he’s at least in his equipment out on the ice”.

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Capitals recalled Clay Stevenson for one game during Lindgren’s absence, but he did not play. He has since been returned to Hershey, and Garin Bjorklund was recalled to serve as backup for Logan Thompson. Bjorklund was also drafted by the team in 2020.

He has a 4-4-1 record, a 3.01 goals-against average, and a .895 save percentage (SV%) this season, along with one shutout with the Bears. Last season, with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, he posted a 21-4-3 record and a .927 SV%. Should he be called into action, it would be his first NHL game between the pipes.

John Carlson – Could Play Thursday

Veteran defenseman Carlson was a game-time decision for the last three games after also suffering an upper-body injury. Fortunately, he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, taking line rushes with Martin Fehervary, his usual defensive partner. Carbery indicated that he could play in Thursday night’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, but Capitals insider Tarik El-Bashir reported that he will be a game-time decision.

If Carlson doesn’t dress tonight, we will likely see Dylan McIlrath or Declan Chisholm in his place. McIlrath has played just four games this season and has yet to register a point. Chisholm has dressed for 12 games and has registered two points, both assists. Where McIlrath brings the physicality on the back end, Chisholm brings the speed and production. Either would be a decent candidate to fill in for Carlson.

The team appears to be (mostly) on the mend, and should they get and remain healthy, the Capitals will easily continue their success to finish out the campaign. They are at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings with 39 points, followed closely by the Hurricanes with 38 points. The teams will face each other tonight at Capital One Arena.