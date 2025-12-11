Projected Lineups for Blues vs Predators – 12/11/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (11-13-7) at PREDATORS (11-14-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Robby Fabbri
Hugh McGing — Oskar Sundqvist — Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns),
Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Fabbri will make his season debut after he signed a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. … Fowler moved to the top pair with Parayko at the morning skate.
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Status report
Smith participated in practice this week but is still day to day and will not play.
