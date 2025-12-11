Projected Lineups for Blues vs Predators – 12/11/25

by

The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (11-13-7) at PREDATORS (11-14-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Robby Fabbri
Hugh McGing — Oskar Sundqvist — Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns),
Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Fabbri will make his season debut after he signed a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. … Fowler moved to the top pair with Parayko at the morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

Smith participated in practice this week but is still day to day and will not play.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner