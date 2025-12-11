Projected Lineups for Blues vs Predators – 12/11/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (11-13-7) at PREDATORS (11-14-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Robby Fabbri

Hugh McGing — Oskar Sundqvist — Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns),

Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Fabbri will make his season debut after he signed a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. … Fowler moved to the top pair with Parayko at the morning skate.

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

Smith participated in practice this week but is still day to day and will not play.

