Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Maple Leafs – 12/11/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Philipp Kurashev

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — John Klingberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Status report

Mukhamadullin will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games and will replace Leddy, a defenseman. … Skinner will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and will replace Ostapchuk, a forward.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — William Nylander

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit — Henry Thrun

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Suspended: Bobby McMann

Status report

McMann, a forward, will serve a one-game suspension for high sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during a 2-0 win Monday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Robertson. … Thrun is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he was acquired in a trade with San Jose for Reaves on July 10.

