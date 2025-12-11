Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Maple Leafs – 12/11/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (14-14-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (14-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Philipp Kurashev
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — John Klingberg
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Status report
Mukhamadullin will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games and will replace Leddy, a defenseman. … Skinner will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and will replace Ostapchuk, a forward.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — William Nylander
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit — Henry Thrun
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Suspended: Bobby McMann
Status report
McMann, a forward, will serve a one-game suspension for high sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during a 2-0 win Monday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Robertson. … Thrun is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he was acquired in a trade with San Jose for Reaves on July 10.
