Maple Leafs Demote Nylander to Third Line Ahead of Game Against Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the league’s hottest teams over the last two weeks. With wins in five of height last six games and points in six of their last seven since Nov. 29 they have slowly climbed back up the standings and sit just four points out of a wild card spot and just five points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows for everyone within the Maple Leafs’ organization. For William Nylander, things have been a struggle. He hasn’t recorded a point in four games and because of that, it looks like he is getting demoted by head coach Craig Berube after yesterday’s practice.

Nylander Gets Demoted at Practice

After yesterday’s practice, it had members of Leafs Nation talking about what appears to be a demotion for Nylander. Berube did mention in his post-practice media scrum that he and his star forward had a one-on-one conversation regarding his poor play over the last handful of games.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Here’s what Berube said:

“I think if I had to look at one thing, he’s gotta get involved more, engaged more in the games, work his way through it. And that’s what I talked to him today about. All players go through it at some point.”

Nylander, 29, has had a great season so far, with 11 goals, 21 assists for 32 points in 25 games. He has been one of the most productive members of the Maple Leafs all season, but unfortunately, he is going through a bit of a cold streak and the Maple Leafs need to shake things up.

So, that shake-up sees Nylander move down to the third line to play alongside Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua. On the Maple Leafs’ second line, Nick Robertson filled in for Nylander on the wing. Ultimately, there is no way of telling if Berube is keeping him on a line with Roy and Joshua or using that as the team’s second line, but we will find out later tonight when they host the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m.