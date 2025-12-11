Revisiting the St. Louis Blues’ Previous Winter Classic Appearances

The latest installment of the Winter Classic is right around the corner. On Jan. 2, 2026, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami. It will be the first appearance in the Winter Classic for the Panthers, while the Rangers are appearing in their third.

Last season, the St. Louis Blues played in their third Winter Classic. They won to improve to 3-0-0 in the famous game, joining only the Boston Bruins as the only teams to have played in multiple Winter Classics and remain undefeated. We are going to take a trip down memory lane and revisit all three Winter Classics the Blues have played in. How did they get there? What was a standout moment separate from the game itself? What moments stand out from each game?

The 2017 Winter Classic

The Blues played in their first outdoor game in 2017, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium.

How They Got There

The city of St. Louis had been interested in hosting the outdoor games for many years before it happened. However, one event made the town make a strong push.

In January 2016, the St. Louis Rams relocated to Los Angeles, leaving the city without a National Football League team. Before the first Blues’ home game, team owner Tom Stillman participated in the ceremonial puck drop alongside St. Louis Cardinals’ owner, Bill DeWitt III. The purpose was to demonstrate unity among the remaining professional teams in the city, a point noted by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“It’s clear both teams were coming together on behalf of the city to show their commitment to the city. At that particular point in time, they focused on how important it was to make that statement. Anybody watching would have appreciated the moment.”

A few months later, it was announced that the Blues would host the 2017 Winter Classic.

Storyline/Moment(s) Separate from the Game

Two days before the two teams faced off, alums of both teams played each other to kick off the festivities. For Blues fans, they got the unique experience of seeing Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky, Bernie Federko, Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, and Martin Brodeur play on the same team. It was a grand celebration of the Blues’ history.

Fans wearing the Blue Note even found reasons to cheer for the Blackhawks’ alum team. Included on the roster was former Blue, Jamal Mayers, in addition to then-Blues’ broadcaster, Darren Pang, who started in goal for the Blackhawks.

Before the Winter Classic itself, there was a special moment for the ceremonial puck drop. Brett and Bobby Hull, wearing their respective team jerseys, stood side by side for the puck drop.

Standout Moments of the Game

Despite the Blackhawks scoring just over a minute into the contest, the Blues played a strong game in front of their home fans, sending them home happy. Patrick Berglund tied the game in the second period, and Vladimir Tarasenko broke the tie with two goals in the third period. Jake Allen, in his first season as the full-time starting goalie, was excellent, making 22 saves.

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 Winter Classic (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Following the game, Tarasenko had one more moment, and this time he shared it with the fans. Tarasenko got his phone and took a selfie with the fans seated behind the dugout (the team entered the ice by emerging from the dugouts).

The 2022 Winter Classic

The Blues hit the road for their second outdoor game when they headed to the “State of Hockey” to play the Minnesota Wild at Target Field.

How They Got There

In January 2020, the NHL announced that the Wild would host the 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field. The following month, the Blues were announced as the opponent. However, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the game until it could be held with fans in attendance. As a result, the game was not played until Jan. 1, 2022.

Standout Moments Separate From the Game

The game made some Winter Classic history, as it was the first time the game was scheduled for a primetime start (although prior games were rescheduled to primetime due to weather). Furthermore, with a game-time temperature of minus-5.7° F, it would be the coldest outdoor game in NHL history.

However, the cold temperatures would not stop the Blues from having some fun when they arrived at the stadium — the team showed up wearing Hawaiian-themed attire.

Standout Moments of the Game

The teams traded goals in the first period. The Blues, however, opened the game up with five goals in the second period. Tarasenko scored his third-career outdoor goal. However, the star of the game for the Blues was Jordan Kyrou, who scored two goals and added two assists in a 6-4 victory. Kyrou’s performance in the Winter Classic was also one of the many moments in his breakout season, which also saw him named to the All-Star team and record a still-career-high 75 points.

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the 2022 Winter Classic (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

It was Kyrou’s night, but it was Tarasenko once again sharing a moment with the loyal Blues’ fans in attendance. Just like in 2017, Tarasenko took a selfie with the fans seated behind the dugout.

The 2025 Winter Classic

The Blues returned to the Winter Classic during the 2024-25 season. They were back on the road, but this time, they had a rematch with the Blackhawks at Wrigley Field.

How They Got There

When the NHL announced it in early February, many were surprised. The Blackhawks were a rebuilding team, while the Blues were in the middle of a rebuild, though they ended up making the playoffs in 2024-25.

However, there would still be enough storylines to generate interest in the game. In addition to the historic rivalry between the two teams, each still had a collection of stars, including Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and Connor Bedard.

Standout Moments Separate from the Game

The 2025 Winter Classic was historic for a few reasons. For starters, it was played on New Year’s Eve instead of New Year’s Day or the day after. This was the first time that happened, but it also meant that the 2025 game was played in 2024. As a result, the 2024 calendar year became the first year in which two Winter Classic games were played, as the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights played in Seattle on New Year’s Day 2024.

Furthermore, it was the first rematch in Winter Classic history.

Standout Moments of the Game

Before the start of the game, a moment of silence was held for former President of the United States Jimmy Carter, who had died two days prior.

Blues’ defenseman Cam Fowler played in his 1,000th NHL game, becoming the first player to achieve this feat during a Winter Classic. Fowler was the star of the night, scoring two goals, including the first goal just 1:40 into the game.

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist congratulates defenseman Cam Fowler after a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2024 Winter Classic (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

The Blues cruised to a 6-2 victory, blowing the game open with a three-goal second period. The Blues spoiled the fun for Blackhawks fans at Wrigley, sending them home unhappy. Furthermore, the Blackhawks remained winless in the Winter Classic, falling to 0-5-0.

Which Winter Classic Is the Best?

This is a tricky question to answer, especially when the team has gone undefeated in the game, outscoring their opponents, 16-7.

Most fans may go with the 2017 game, as it was held in St. Louis after the Rams’ departure. The event, including the lead-up, was a reminder to the rest of the sports world that St. Louis is a sports city.

2022 and 2025 certainly had their moments. The freezing temperatures in 2022 are a standout, and who among the Blues fans did not enjoy embarrassing the Blackhawks in their own city? However, 2017 was more about the game itself. It was not just a celebration of hockey; it was a celebration of St. Louis, an undisputed sports city.