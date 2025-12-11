Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Celebrini, Hildeby, Mermis, OEL & Tanev

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks on the heels of a solid stretch, winning five of their last seven games despite injuries to their top two goaltenders. Dennis Hildeby gets the start once again tonight. So far, the rookie has impressed.

In his last start, he threw a 29-save shutout against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Hildeby has a 2-2-2 record, a 2.15 goals-against average, and a .936 save percentage. He’s quickly proving that the Maple Leafs can weather the storm in net while Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll remain sidelined.

Tonight, the Maple Leafs face a young Sharks team that’s been struggling to find consistency. San Jose lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and enters the week 1-2-0 on a five-game road trip. Even in a losing stretch, the Sharks have standouts, including Macklin Celebrini.

Celebrini is the NHL’s top rookie and the kind of player you can’t take your eyes off when he’s on the ice. He’s fast, confident, and capable of dominating play in ways few rookies can. He’s third in the NHL in scoring with 43 points, just behind Nathan MacKinnon (51) and Connor McDavid (44). The Maple Leafs will need to be sharp defensively and control the tempo to limit his chances.

Item One: Goaltending: Hildeby Holding the Fort

Toronto is in a rare position of having three NHL-calibre goalies, but that comes with decisions looming. Hildeby is nearing the end of his waiver exemption and could become a valuable trade asset if he keeps playing so well. At the same time, Woll and Stolarz form an impressive but sometimes injury-prone tandem.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Managing three NHL-capable goalies is tricky. Woll has a modified no-trade clause starting in his third year, and Stolarz’s long-term deal carries a 16-team modified no-trade clause. The Maple Leafs will need to weigh performance, durability, and roster flexibility before deciding who stays and who might be moved, with Hildeby’s consistency as the primary gauge.

For now, Hildeby has stepped up admirably while Woll and Stolarz remain sidelined. Coach Craig Berube has praised his calm, confident presence in the net. “He’s trusting his ability and his size, and staying pretty calm and cool in net—that’s what I see,” Berube said. One future question is emerging: Can Hildeby maintain this level before any trade or roster decisions heat up?

Item Two: Blue Line Struggles and Depth Moves

Toronto’s blue line has been tested. Dakota Mermis is on injured reserve with a lower-body issue, Henry Thrun has been recalled from the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies to fill the gap, and Morgan Rielly missed practice due to illness. That’s NHL life, but it highlights the group’s fragility.

Dakota Mermis, Toronto Maple Leafs (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

One reader of my post yesterday, interestingly, expressed some long-term concerns about Chris Tanev being sidelined and Oliver Ekman-Larsson aging. He pointed out that Simon Benoit and Jake McCabe have stepped up where needed, but neither can replace the stabilizing presence of veteran defenders. The depth question looms large, and the team must manage minutes and matchups carefully. (Thanks for the insights, Jimmy D.)

This season has reinforced how critical a dependable defence is for the Maple Leafs. It doesn’t just limit scoring chances against; it also protects the goaltenders. With an older core and limited internal options, the Maple Leafs will need careful lineup management or roster moves to keep the back end stable. These moves also impact the team’s goalies by helping to keep them healthy and productive.

Item Three: Forward Lines and Discipline Issues

Toronto’s forwards are doing what they can to keep the team competitive. Bobby McMann is serving a one-game suspension for high-sticking after a knee-on-knee incident involving Mermis. It’s a reminder that discipline and physical play remain a delicate balance.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Up front, the top six are carrying most of the load, with William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and John Tavares having hot and cold stretches. The depth guys are doing what they can, but the inconsistencies persist. Berube’s system is all about structure, backchecking, and smart puck movement. It’s a blue-collar style that keeps the Maple Leafs in games, even when the roster isn’t at full strength.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs aren’t hitting the panic button, but there’s no hiding the rough spots. How they handle the goalie situation, shore up the defence, and get more consistent production from the forwards will define the next few months. Hildeby’s play will be a big clue about how flexible the roster can be, while injuries to the veterans on the blue line keep management one step ahead (if possible).

Toronto’s front office has some choices to make. Can they use their internal development, make trades to add depth, or mix the two? Every decision matters. Wrong moves could mess up the team’s playoff push, and right moves could create team stability for years to come. For now, the Maple Leafs are finding ways to hang in there, and the next stretch of games will show just how capable this group really is.