Devils’ Recent Performance Underlies Need for a Trade

Once again, the New Jersey Devils may very well be the unluckiest team in the league. It seems that every season starts the same: a promising narrative, a (mostly) healthy roster, a decent amount of wins, and a drive to succeed. But once again, things have taken a turn for the worse.

It’s hard to believe that the same team that went on an eight-game win streak in October has now fallen near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. But the reality is that the Devils are unable to succeed without superstar forward Jack Hughes and numerous veteran defensemen. Instead, they kicked off December with a five-game losing skid, unable to gain momentum or traction in maintaining a playoff position. In order to get back on track, the Devils will need a blockbuster trade before it’s too late.

Devils Continue to Struggle

With a 17-12-1 record, the Devils are dangerously close to falling back into old habits. After starting the season undefeated at Prudential Center, they dropped four home games in a row, two of which were shutouts. Their roster is riddled with injuries, and the players who remain on the bench are struggling to make an impact. The return of Brett Pesce, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Evgenii Dadonov is still weeks away, but the team cannot afford to wait much longer.

In the midst of their current slump, general manager Tom Fitzgerald is faced with an urgent need to shake up the Devils’ roster. The only issue is that the team lacks the necessary cap space to pull off a blockbuster trade. According to PuckPedia, they currently have just $2,829,793 — hardly enough to acquire a veteran center or reliable depth scoring.

It makes more sense for the Devils to set themselves up for a flurry of moves to free up enough cap space to sign heavy hitters like Quinn Hughes, Steven Stamkos, or Ryan O’Reilly. The obvious choice would be to move players like Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton, who carry a combined cap hit of $15 million. However, both have a 10-team no-trade clause, which makes the situation even more precarious.

Factors Within a Possible Trade

The rumors swirling around the Devils definitely haven’t made things any easier. All eyes are on the Vancouver Canucks to determine what Hughes’ future could look like and whether he’ll join his brothers in New Jersey. There’s no doubt that the Norris Trophy defenseman will have a high asking price. The problem is that the Devils would need to part with quite a few assets to make a deal happen.

In light of his recent performance, Simon Nemec could be a key part of an upcoming trade. He leads all Devils’ defensemen in goals (seven) and points (16), and has embraced additional ice time in the face of so many injuries. However, the organization may not want to part with Nemec — especially since he’s been one of their most consistent players as of late.

Another player who could be dealt within a larger trade is Dawson Mercer. The 24-year-old has played in all 82 games since his 2021-22 rookie campaign, and remains a reliable part of the Devils’ lineup. He would also be a valuable bargaining chip since he can play wing or center. Likewise, he’s currently on pace to hit 55 points, which is reminiscent of his career-high breakout season in 2022-23.

Act Before It’s Too Late

No matter what happens within the next few weeks, the Devils need to make a move — and soon. By the time Jack Hughes returns to the lineup, the team could be well out of a playoff spot. And considering how tight the Metropolitan Division point race is, they can’t afford to fall too much lower in the standings.

If the losses keep piling up, the Devils will run out of time to turn their season around. Fitzgerald must start making moves well in advance of the trade deadline to ensure scoring and stability. Because right now, it’s clear that a lot of factors aren’t clicking. The Devils’ power play has lost its spark, they’ve been shut out three times within the last month, and have surrendered four or more goals three times in their most recent losing streak.

All things considered, fans still have reasons to be optimistic. Now that their losing skid has come to an end, the team has a chance to come back better than ever, building confidence after their 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. They have enough raw talent to overcome their recent injury bug, but a trade could give the team a fighting chance at remaining Stanley Cup contenders.

Trade Thoughts Moving Forward

The Devils have a few options in the near future, but it all starts with freeing up adequate cap space. If they want to acquire a star defenseman like Hughes, they’ll need to part with draft picks, prospects, and current members of their roster. But if they choose to go all-in on Hughes, it would also make it more difficult to acquire a veteran center or upgrade their bottom-six forward group. Essentially, the Devils must focus on one priority at a time to start improving their lineup as soon as possible.