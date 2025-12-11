NHL Rumors: Bruins Out on Hughes, Tanev Surgery, Oilers Trades

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins were loosely linked to Quinn Hughes trade talks, but one source says they’re no longer an option. Meanwhile, what other teams are still in the running? In Toronto, is Chris Tanev going to get surgery? The team’s head coach spoke about where things are at. Finally, Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson addressed trade speculation and confirmed the team is going to “sit tight” for now.

Boston Bruins Not Pursuing a Quinn Hughes Trade

While it’s unclear if anyone ever considered the Boston Bruins a real contender in the Quinn Hughes trade sweepstakes, according to James Murphy of RG.org, the Boston Bruins aren’t expected to pursue Hughes. Team sources say the fit isn’t there. Boston remains focused on adding scoring help rather than chasing a star defenseman, as it doesn’t have the assets to acquire one.

With Charlie McAvoy already anchoring their blue line, the priority is finding a forward who can boost their offense. McAvoy, currently sidelined with a facial fracture, posted 14 assists in 19 games before the injury and continues to be a core piece under his eight-year, $76 million deal. Boston sees no realistic path to landing Hughes.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the assets to pursue Hughes, and their name has been brought up by a couple of reputable insiders lately, but sources say they won’t push hard to make the move. Despite Elliotte Friedman floating Pittsburgh as a possible contender, Kyle Dubas remains committed to a rebuild.

The Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils are still the favorites.

Canucks head coach Adam Foote did admit the Hughes trade talk is seeping into the locker room. “I can feel it certain days more than others, and these guys are human. They can feel it.”

Surgery Unlikely for Chris Tanev

There is a lot going on this week for the Maple Leafs. Chris Tanev was skating in a non-contact sweater at practice for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Following a report this week by Nick Kypreos that “They’re going to decide on whether [Chris Tanev] needs surgery or not…” It sounds like not is the choice he’s making.

Kypreos reported there was a belief that if they do it, he won’t be out the rest of the season. Still, head coach Craig Berube noted that everyone is still waiting on the results of Tanev’s scans. When asked if there is a potential for surgery: “No, not right now. Like I don’t believe that’s gonna be an option right now so just gotta be patient and wait for the results.”

In other good news for the Maple Leafs, goaltender Joseph Woll was taking part in an optional skate. He is eligible to come off IR as soon as next game.

Oilers Planning to Sit Tight, Not Make Hurried Trades

Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson says the team isn’t looking to make a rushed move despite fan pressure earlier in the season. With recent wins and injured players set to return, he believes the roster is strong enough to “sit tight,” though GM Stan Bowman continues working the phones.

Jackson emphasized the organization remains in win-now mode, even after Connor McDavid signed a short extension. On goaltending, he noted that soft goals happen league-wide and said they are seeing better results from Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, even though there’s more there.

While trade rumors persist — including interest in Tristan Jarry — Jackson signaled that nothing is imminent.