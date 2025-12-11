Projected Lineups for Senators vs Blue Jackets – 12/11/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 pm. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — David Perron

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Drake Batherson

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Stephen Halliday

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)

Status report

MacDermid, a scratch in three straight games and 10 of the past 11, is expected to replace Halliday, a forward.

Latest for THW:

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson — Adam Fantilli — Boone Jenner

Miles Wood — Charlie Coyle — Cole Sillinger

Brendan Gaunce — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

Jenner returns after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Del Bel Belluz, a forward, will be scratched. Monahan and Fantilli swapped line at the morning skate.

Latest for THW: