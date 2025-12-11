Projected Lineups for Senators vs Blue Jackets – 12/11/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (13-12-4) at BLUE JACKETS (13-11-6)
7 pm. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk — Dylan Cozens — David Perron
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Drake Batherson
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Stephen Halliday
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)
Status report
MacDermid, a scratch in three straight games and 10 of the past 11, is expected to replace Halliday, a forward.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson — Adam Fantilli — Boone Jenner
Miles Wood — Charlie Coyle — Cole Sillinger
Brendan Gaunce — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese, Luca Del Bel Belluz
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
Jenner returns after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Del Bel Belluz, a forward, will be scratched. Monahan and Fantilli swapped line at the morning skate.
