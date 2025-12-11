Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Islanders – 12/11/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (19-10-1) at ISLANDERS (17-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Simon Holmstrom — Calum Ritchie — Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Adam Boqvist
Travis Mitchell — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (back), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Drouin rejoined the Islanders for their morning skate Thursday but the forward will miss his fifth straight game; he is expected to return against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

