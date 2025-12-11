Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Capitals – 12/11/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (18-9-2) at CAPITALS (18-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Status report:
Carrier did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play.
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Garin Bjorklund
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Carlson will be a game-time decision after missing the past three games because of an upper-body injury. … The Capitals announced that Leonard, a forward, suffered a shoulder injury from a hit by Jacob Trouba in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, and his projected recovery time is approximately 3-4 weeks. Coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard also has facial injuries, but no head injury. … Goaltender Lindgren took part in the morning skate and is progressing.
