Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Capitals – 12/11/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (18-9-2) at CAPITALS (18-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Status report:

Carrier did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play.

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier — Nic Dowd — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Garin Bjorklund

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Carlson will be a game-time decision after missing the past three games because of an upper-body injury. … The Capitals announced that Leonard, a forward, suffered a shoulder injury from a hit by Jacob Trouba in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, and his projected recovery time is approximately 3-4 weeks. Coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard also has facial injuries, but no head injury. … Goaltender Lindgren took part in the morning skate and is progressing.

