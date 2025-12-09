Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes – 12/9/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (13-10-6) at HURRICANES (17-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Miles Wood — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom
Luca Del Bel Belluz — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from their 2-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

Kotkaniemi, a forward, did not participate in the morning skate.

