Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Hurricanes – 12/7/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (13-13-3) at HURRICANES (17-8-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Philipp Kurashev

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Zack Ostapchuk — Barclay Goodrow – Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Pavol Regenda, Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Vincent Desharnais

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Status report

Slavin, a defenseman who has not played since Oct. 11, practiced in a regular jersey on Friday and said he could return “soon.”

