Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Hurricanes – 12/7/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (13-13-3) at HURRICANES (17-8-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Philipp Kurashev
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Zack Ostapchuk — Barclay Goodrow – Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Pavol Regenda, Vincent Iorio, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Vincent Desharnais
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Mark Jankowski
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report
Slavin, a defenseman who has not played since Oct. 11, practiced in a regular jersey on Friday and said he could return “soon.”
