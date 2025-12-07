Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Panthers – 12/7/25

The New York Islanders take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (16-10-3) at PANTHERS (12-12-2)

5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Maxim Tsyplakov

Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Travis Mitchell

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (torn ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pageau, a center, could return; he missed his seventh straight game Saturday, a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Drouin, a forward, did not travel with the Islanders and is considered day to day.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist — Jack Studnicka — Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango — Uvis Balinskis

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report:

Tarasov is expected to start after Bobrovsky played Saturday in the Panthers’ 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

