Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Panthers – 12/7/25

The New York Islanders take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (16-10-3) at PANTHERS (12-12-2)
5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Maxim Tsyplakov
Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Travis Mitchell
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (torn ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pageau, a center, could return; he missed his seventh straight game Saturday, a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Drouin, a forward, did not travel with the Islanders and is considered day to day.
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist — Jack Studnicka — Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Uvis Balinskis
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report:
Tarasov is expected to start after Bobrovsky played Saturday in the Panthers’ 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
