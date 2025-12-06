Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Panthers – 12/6/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (13-9-5) at PANTHERS (12-12-2)
3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger
Luca Del Bel Belluz — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce — Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will have a morning skate. … Jenner did not travel with the team and the forward is not expected to play during the Blue Jackets’ three-game road trip. … Werenski, Monahan, and Mateychuk each missed practice Friday for maintenance but will play.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Noah Gregor — Jack Studnicka — Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report:
Luostarinen returned to practice for the first time since sustaining severe burns during a grilling accident last month. Coach Paul Maurice said it is possible the forward, who practiced on the left side of Florida’s top line Friday, could return as early as this weekend depending on medical clearance.
