The Florida Panthers Have a Goaltending Problem

The Florida Panthers are not having the best start to the 2025-26 season. With a 12-12-2 record and 26 points, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions currently sit second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. Despite the position, they sit five points behind the Montreal Canadiens for third in the Atlantic Division and seven points behind both the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers for the conference’s two wild-card spots. With that, one good run could put them back in the playoff picture and give them a chance to win three-straight Stanley Cups.

One of the main reasons the Panthers have been struggling has been their goaltending. It seems neither one of the goaltenders in Sergei Bobrovsky nor Daniil Tarasov can go on a run for their team. If they want to get back into the playoff conversation, they need to produce at a higher level.

Bobrovsky Has Been Bad

The $10 million man in Bobrovsky has been off these past couple of weeks. He’s posted a save percentage (SV%) of .900 or less in four of his last six starts. In three of those starts, he’s let in at least four goals.

Due to his recent play, his save percentage (SV%) has dropped to .886 save percentage and his goals against average (GAA) has risen to 2.86. This includes two shutouts and an assist for the two-time Vezina trophy winner.

If playoff Bobrovsky wants to make an appearance this upcoming April, he has to show some flashes of that persona in the regular season. It does not help that he is in the final year of his eight-year contract, and it is unknown if he is going to extend his stay.

Tarasov Has Not Been Terrific

Tarasov has not been great between the pipes over the last month either. In seven starts and eight games played, he’s only been credited for two wins with a 2.67 GAA and a SV% of .907.

In five of his seven starts, he’s allowed at least three goals. In his last start against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 28, he stopped 29 of 33 for a SV% of .879. If he wants to be the Panthers’ future in net, he needs to turn things around.

A Possible Future in Net was Traded Last Season

Last season, before the Panthers’ big playoff push, general manager Bill Zito worked the phones and brought in defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight.

While Jones was instrumental in bringing the team their second-straight Stanley Cup, shipping Knight off ultimately mortgaged their goaltending future. It also does not help that both Bobrovsky and Tarasov are unrestricted free agents this upcoming offseason. Unless someone signs a new deal or starts playing up to their potential, the goaltending department has dark days ahead.

There is Still Time to Turn Things Around

Even with all the miscues, the Panthers still have a chance to turn it all around. The Winter Olympic break is not for another two months, and the team is expected to get key players back from injury by the end of the month.

Even then, the goaltending is slowly starting to bounce back. Despite losing 2-1 in overtime to the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, Bobrovsky had stopped 27 of 29, including eight high-danger chances. If this is a sign of things to come, then the path to a potential third-straight Cup championship may open up again.