Artyom Vilchinsky – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Artyom Vilchinsky

2024-25 Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Date of Birth: Sept. 16, 2006

Place of Birth: Vladivostok, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 243 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

When you talk about traditionally big defenceman, Artyom Vilchinsky has to come to mind in the 2025 NHL Draft. The left-handed Russian defenceman is already pushing six-foot-four and over 240 pounds. He’s built like a brick house and that’s going to catch the attention of teams as defensemen start to come off the board.

While he’s not the best skater in the class, Vilchinsky does skate well for his size and frame and has the ability to stay with opposing forwards when they come down on him. He can lose races at times, but winning puck battles isn’t a problem for the big, physical blueliner. If he can take the next step in pivoting and improve his overall skating even slightly, it could push him to the next level as a top-four defender.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

He doesn’t cheat in the physicality department. What that means is that when he goes for a big hit, he lets it come to him rather than trying to step out of position just to make the hit. His strength is unwavering and his play along the boards makes him a tough defender to go up against for any opposing player.

Vilchinsky has a long reach and that benefits him in all three zones. Defensively it allows him to poke the puck away in situations that others might not have the luxury of doing. On the offensive side of the puck, he has more upside than some might give him credit for. His transition game can use some work, but he also doesn’t shy away from stepping up and carrying the puck up ice while looking for the next play.

He protects the puck well, however, there is still areas of growth in offensive game that could really push the needle on his overall game. That, along with his skating, and Vilchinsky could really develop into a stud on the back end at the NHL level in a couple of years.

Artyom Vilchinsky – NHL Draft Projection

Side and strength alone would drive him up a number of draft boards around the NHL. However, with the areas that he still needs to work on, Vilchinsky is projecting as more of a late third-round or early fourth-round pick. If he does drop to somewhere between 90 and 100, and can develop the skills that need a little more work, he could end up being a steal down the road.

Quotables

“Vilchinsky has the potential to develop into a strong defensive defensemen who can also contribute in transition and bring a bit of physical edge to his team.” – Will Lafortune, Recruit Scouting

“Artyom Vilchinsky is a massive, shutdown-style defensemen who has quietly become one of the most effective 5-on-5 players in the MHL. Despite seeing almost zero power play usage, Vilchinsky consistently finishes with elite territorial metrics, highlighted by a team-best plus-47 rating. His size, reach and ability to win net-front and corner battles make him a highly attractive long-term prospect as a physical stay-at-home defenseman.” – Neutral Zone

“Defensively, Vilchinsky is very responsible and was able to handle nearly everything thrown at him this season. Through continuous scans, he is able to anticipate developing plays and position himself for tight coverage in his own end. He uses his size to push players off the puck and makes it very difficult to battle for space in front of the net. He positions himself well to take away passing lanes and protects his goal with proactive choices, stepping up at the perfect time to deflect incoming shots and passes.” – Steven Graves and Henry Lawrence, McKeen’s Hockey

Strengths

Size and strength

Protecting the puck

Physicality

Winning puck battles and board play

Defensive zone coverage

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating and pivots

Offensive play

Transitional game

NHL Potential

He’s projecting to be a second-pairing NHL defenceman at this point, but has the tools to slide onto the first pairing if he can round out some aspects of his game. His offensive ceiling remains a bit of a question mark, but that won’t be the focus if he turns into a legitimate shutdown defenceman. With his size and strength, he could very well be a major asset to playoff teams in the coming years, but how his development goes will determine where he ultimately slots in when he cracks an NHL lineup.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5.5/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Vilchinsky was named to the MHL All-Star Game in 2022-23 and that was really the start of the recognition of how integral he could be to his team. That same season, he was a member of the Russian U17 champs. It seems as though winning has been engrained in him, as well, as he was a member of the MHL champion SKA-1946 St. Petersburg team.

Artyom Vilchinsky Stats

Videos

