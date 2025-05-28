Luca Romano – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Luca Romano

2024-25 Team: Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

Date of Birth: June 25, 2007

Place of Birth: Toronto, ON

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 168 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Luca Romano took a major step forward in his second season in the Ontario Hockey League. The centerman more than doubled every offensive statistic from his rookie season in 2023-24.

While Cameron Reid has received most of the attention leading up to the draft, don’t discount Romano’s potential. He was a key offensive talent for the Kitchener Rangers, finishing sixth on the team in scoring. His goal-scoring ability is what truly stood out, though, finishing fourth on the team behind talents like Jack Pridham, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

Luca Romano, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Romano isn’t afraid of hard work, either; he consistently finds himself in battles and uses physicality to his advantage. Factor in his stick-handling ability and shot, and it becomes clear that he’s a dangerous player both with and without the puck.

During his time at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer, Romano scored three goals in five games for Canada and was a key contributor to the team walking away as the gold medalists.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Quotables

”He wins down-low battles at both ends by getting inside the hands and initiating contact early. Fends off opponents with his stick and checks opponents hard into the walls for possession. Wins battles around the net and creates traffic. Lots of driving transition plays with speed, followed by quick passes to the outside, creating advantages. He’s not necessarily a dynamic offensive player with possession, but he has the tools for it.” – Mitchell Brown, Elite Prospects (from ‘April 16, 2025 – Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires,’ Elite Prospects – 5/16/25)

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

“He is recognized for his strong skating ability, featuring excellent top-end speed and edge work that allows him to evade attackers and maintain puck control. His vision and puck-handling complement his skating, enabling him to make intelligent decisions and execute plays consistently.” – Mike Kennedy (from ‘26686 – North Bay vs. Kitchener,’ FCHockey – 3/22/25)

Strengths

Strong work ethic, willing to do the dirty work.

Skating and stickhandling make him a dangerous offensive threat.

Reliable in his own zone; can be used as a penalty killer.

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Needs to fill out his frame to succeed at the professional level.

Needs to add considerable strength, specifically to improve his net-front ability.

Luca Romano – NHL Draft Projection

Romano has been a polarizing player. He’ll likely be selected on the second day of the draft; however, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where he’ll go. There will be a team that goes off the board to select him as early as the second round, but he could easily drop into the third or even fourth round.

NHL Potential

Romano has the potential to be a difference-maker at the NHL level, both offensively and defensively. However, he’s unlikely to become a high-level talent. He’ll likely max out as a middle-six forward, who would ideally play on the third line, but it will take him quite a bit of seasoning to get to that point.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk 4/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 5/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Gold medal with Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Luca Romano Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter