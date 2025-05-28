Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Report Card: Martin Necas

The Colorado Avalanche began the 2024-25 season with arguably the worst goaltending situation in the NHL and ended with yet another playoff elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars. Somewhere in between, the Avalanche dealt superstar winger Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The biggest part of the trade for the Avalanche was acquiring center/winger Martin Necas. Rantanen was then traded (again) to the Stars before coming back to bite the Avalanche in Game 7 of their first-round playoff matchup. However, Necas and how he performs going forward should cast new light on this deal.

Necas Getting Acclimated

Before the trade, Necas was in the midst of his best season, with 16 goals and 55 points through 49 games with the Hurricanes. Like Rantanen, it took him some time to find his game after he arrived in Colorado.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 30 games with the Avalanche, Necas did fine, scoring 11 goals and 28 points. His five power-play goals were a positive sign, given that he had just two more in 19 more games with the Hurricanes. More importantly, he logged nearly two and a half minutes more ice time per game.

Necas finished the season strong, posting at least a point in seven of his final 10 games (10 points in all). His progress shows his growing comfort level, especially playing next to Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche have to feel good about having him for a full season in 2025-26.

Necas Ironing Out the Kinks

It hurt to lose a player of Rantanen’s caliber. He, MacKinnon, and Cale Makar were regularly in the top 10 in scoring. Necas, even in his best season, hasn’t been able to approach that kind of offensive output. Salary and contract issues may have ultimately led to the move, but it was still disappointing.

It didn’t help Necas’ defenders that he scored just a single point through the first four games of the Dallas series, but he acquitted himself well with three points across Games 5 and 6. If the Avalanche want to remain a contender, he has to continue to develop in the right direction.

Grading Necas

This grade is not for Necas’ full 2024-25 season, since he spent 49 games with the Hurricanes. This is solely based on the 30-game run he had with the Avalanche. Here’s a look.

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Scoring – B+

Defense – B+

Playmaking – B+

Teamwork – A –

Overall – B+

Necas’ 65.3% Corsi for is the highest of his career, showing that the Avalanche controlled the puck more with him on the ice. In nearly every advanced metric, he was better than he’d ever been. Scoring 28 points in 30 games might not be outstanding, but it takes time for players to acclimate to new settings, and he is trending upward.

2025-26 NHL Season and Beyond

The Avalanche have taken some swings to fill out their lineup and remain contenders. Even with pressing issues that must be addressed, they will be competitive for the foreseeable future. A big part of whether they can get over the hump will be whether Necas can continue his ascension into a top-flight scorer.

A full season skating alongside MacKinnon will no doubt do wonders for Necas. He showed improved consistency down the stretch, and the Avalanche lineup will, ideally, have fewer injury issues next season. All of that should equate to another very good season from Necas. Past that, the Avalanche will have to find a way to re-sign him, as he will be a free agent in 2026.