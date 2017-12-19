NHL Awards History: Oldest & Youngest Winners

29 SHARES Share Tweet WhatsApp

Hart Memorial Trophy (Season MVP)

Youngest to win award: 19-years old, Sidney Crosby – 2006-07 & Wayne Gretzky – 1979-80

Oldest to win award: 35-years old, Herb Gardiner – 1926-27 & Eddie Shore – 1937-38

Average age: 27-years old

Art Ross Trophy (Most Points)

Youngest to win the award: 19-years old, Sidney Crosby – 2006-07, 36 goals and 120 points

Oldest to win the award: 37-years old, Martin St. Louis – 2012-13, 17 goals and 60 points

Average age: 26-years old

Rocket Richard Trophy (Most Goals)

Youngest to win the award: 19-years old, Rick Nash – 2003-04, 41 goals & Steven Stamkos – 2009-10, 51 goals

Oldest player to win the award: 30-years old, Alexander Ovechkin – 2015-16, 50 goals

Average age: 24.85-years old

Vezina Trophy (Best Goaltender)

Youngest to win award: 18-years old, Tom Barrasso – 1983-84

Oldest to win award: 40-years old, Johnny Bower – 1964-65 & Jacques Plante – 1968-69

Average age: 28.9-years old

James Norris Memorial Trophy (Best Defenceman)

Youngest to win award: 19-years old, Bobby Orr – 1967-68

Oldest to win award: 40-years old, Nicklas Lidstrom – 2010-11

Average age: 28.3years old

Calder Memorial Trophy (Best Rookie)

Youngest to win the Calder Trophy: 18-years old, Nathan MacKinnon – 2013-14 (three and a half months younger than 2010-11 winner Jeff Skinner)

Oldest to win award: 31-years old, Sergei Marakov – 1989-90 (played for the Soviet Red Army teams until joining the Calgary Flames in 1989)

Average age: 21.5-years old

Frank J. Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Forward)

Youngest to win award: 20-years old, Steve Kasper – 1981-82

Oldest to win award: 36-years old, Rod Brind’Amour – 2006-07 & Rick Meagher – 1989-90

Average age: 28.2-years old

Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as Voted by the NHLPA)

Youngest to win award: 19-years old, Sidney Crosby – 2006-07

Oldest to win award: 33-years old, Jaromir Jagr – 2005-06 & Dominik Hasek – 1997-98

Average age: 26-years old

Conn Smythe Trophy (Playoff MVP)

Youngest to win award: 20-years old, Patrick Roy – 1985-86

Oldest to win award: 36-years old, Tim Thomas – 2010-11

Average age: 26.9-years old