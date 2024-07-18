Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Keller, Cowan & Hughson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at a wild rumor about Auston Matthews’ relationship with Clayton Keller, who’s now moving to Utah from the former Arizona Coyotes. Second, I’ll share good news for the team. Easton Cowan has been ranked highly by recent prospect rankings. While he hasn’t played a shift in the NHL yet, the speculation is that he’ll be a solid player for the Blue & White.

Finally, I’ll share an interesting conversation with former Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Jim Hughson. He had some interesting things to say about what Maple Leafs fans expected from his Saturday night broadcasts.

Item 1: Wild Speculation With Auston Matthews & Clayton Keller

Matthews’ recent social media activity has fueled speculation about a potential move involving Keller. Matthews posted a picture showing his dog having a play date with Keller’s dog, suggesting the two players were spending time together. This post, combined with their attendance at UFC 303 in Vegas and Matthews’ previous praise for Keller, has reignited rumors of Keller being traded to Toronto. Could he be a replacement for Mitch Marner?

Recent social media activity and shared public appearances have fueled speculation linking Matthews and Keller, suggesting a possible future collaboration in Toronto. The backdrop of these rumors includes Keller’s potential dissatisfaction (who knows?) with the recent relocation of his team, now known as the Utah Hockey Club. This upheaval has led to speculation that Keller might be looking for a new team, and playing alongside his close friend Matthews in Toronto could be an attractive option.

While nothing is confirmed, the combination of their social media interactions, shared interests, and Keller’s possible desire to move has fans speculating that something is up. Could these two stars soon unite?

The wildest speculation is that Matthews wants Keller to join the Maple Leafs and would push for a trade. However, this scenario faces hurdles due to the Maple Leafs’ existing contracts. Moving Marner could create space for Keller, but there’s no indication that the team’s management is considering such a move.

Item 2: Easton Cowan Ranked #47 Out of 100 Available Spots

In Scott Wheeler’s top 100 drafted prospects ranking, Cowan has landed in the 47th spot. He has exceeded expectations since being selected with the 28th pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, becoming a standout junior player. His impressive 2023-24 season with the London Knights saw him set career-highs in goals (34), assists (62), and points (96) in just 54 games. He earned the OHL’s Red Tilson Trophy and the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP.

Cowan’s remarkable play was key in the Knights winning the OHL championship and reaching the Memorial Cup Final. He tallied 138 points in 76 games, showing considerable development and solidifying his status as a top prospect. However, being 19 limits his options to either make the Maple Leafs’ roster or return to the Knights for the 2024-25 season.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Determined to make the Maple Leafs roster out of training camp, Cowan aims to follow in the footsteps of prospect Fraser Minten. However, he’d like to stay in Toronto for the entire season. His strong two-way play and scoring ability make him a promising addition to the Maple Leafs’ plans. Alongside young goalie Dennis Hildeby, another top prospect, Cowan represents a bright spot in the organization’s pipeline, demonstrating the team’s ability to secure valuable talent despite limited draft capital.

Item 3: Jim Hughson’s Challenges of Broadcasting the Maple Leafs

Renowned broadcaster Jim Hughson, known for his iconic voice on Hockey Night in Canada, recently reflected on the unique challenges of being a national broadcaster, particularly while calling Maple Leafs games. Having transitioned from calling Vancouver Canucks games to becoming the primary voice for the Maple Leafs in 2008, Hughson replaced the legendary Bob Cole in the important HNIC broadcast booth.

In an interview on the Sekeres & Price Show, Hughson discussed the complexities of his role. He noted the difficulty of maintaining neutrality and the expectations of local fanbases. “When I broadcasted the Maple Leafs, one of the downsides of having the top chair on Hockey Night in Canada is you become a Toronto Maple Leafs broadcaster because you’re there every Saturday, whether they’re good or bad,” Hughson explained. He highlighted the challenge of pleasing all fans on a national broadcast, especially given Canada’s widespread and passionate Maple Leafs fanbase.

Hughson also observed that fans increasingly expect broadcasters to exhibit the same fandom and bias as they do. “Everybody in a local fanbase expects their broadcasters to be like them. They want fans; if you’re not, you must hate them.” He emphasized the difficulty of balancing local loyalty with the broader national audience.

Hughson’s contributions to hockey broadcasting were recognized with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2019. His career, marked by calling significant playoff series and moments for the Maple Leafs, suggests the pressures of being a national broadcaster for one of the most storied franchises in the NHL.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Hughson’s conversation shares some interesting insights about the impact of social media on hockey. Things have changed over the seasons for all NHL teams, and that’s especially true about the Maple Leafs. Social media allows (and even encourages) fans to have a different relationship with their teams and the players on the roster.

Hughson’s thoughts are insightful and worth a listen.