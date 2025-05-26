Michal Svrcek – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Michal Svrcek

2024-25 Teams: Brynas IF (SHL)

Date of Birth: Jan 26, 2007

Place of Birth: Zilina, Slovakia

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: Center/Left-Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

There’s an old saying in hockey when it comes to a player’s draft season. If they’re still playing games in April and May, it means they’re doing something right. It also means they’re making a final impression on teams while others aren’t whose season is already over.

In the case of Slovakian forward Michal Svrcek, he saved his best for the recently completed U-18’s in Frisco, TX. While Slovakia lost a heartbreaker to Team U.S.A. in the bronze medal game in overtime, he made his presence felt.

Svrcek scored the first two goals for Slovakia in that game. Both goals came in the second period to give his team the lead. They also showed why he is starting to generate some late buzz as we countdown to the NHL Draft in Los Angeles.

Svrcek scored both of his goals utilizing his good shot. One came from the left circle while the other came from the right circle. While he was known for being a play driver coming in, he showed he can finish in an important game.

Svrcek’s season was one of growth in his game. It started at the 2024 Hlinka/Gretzky Cup. His scored three goals including one against Team Canada. On that goal, he took a great pass in the zone to create a 2-on-1 break. He didn’t hesitate and elected shot. It opened the scoring for Slovakia.

Then in the fifth-place game against Germany, Svrcek scored off a faceoff play. He didn’t wait to shoot once the puck hit his stick. It was an important goal in that game that proved to be the game-winner in a 5-2 win.

Earlier in that same game, Svrcek showed his play-making ability. On a power play, he saw a wide-open passing lane. It started a tic-tac-goal finish. He accepted the pass and not only quickly realized the lane was there, he was able to get the puck off his stick to the other side with no hesitation.

That confidence propelled Svrcek into a good 2024-25 season that saw him play in Sweden both at the junior and senior level. He finished with 30 points in 30 games at the junior level during the regular season for Brynas IF. He added two goals and four points in his three playoff games for the junior team.

Svrcek got the chance to play for Brynas IF at the senior level. In 17 games, he was able to score his first goal on a beautiful overall play. He helped win a board battle and then immediately turned defense into offense. He used his speed to become an option down the left wing. He accepted the pass, beat the defender down the ice and scored a goal he won’t soon forget.

Svrcek played 10 games in the SHL playoffs helping Brynas IF to the championship series. His team ultimately fell to Lulea HF in the final.

What stands out about Svrcek’s game is his confidence. He does not hesitate to make a play when the opportunity is there. This points to an ability to process the game at a high pace. He uses his good vision and play-driving ability to be a threat when he’s on the ice.

Questions with Svrcek start with his size and strength. While he’s willing to battle in the dirty areas, he does need to put work in to get stronger. The other noticeable thing is consistency in his playmaking. These kind of players tend to have higher turnover numbers because they have the puck more. Better decision-making is expected to come in time.

Overall, teams who draft Svrcek will see the playmaking skill he has while understanding that he’s a few years away from making an impact in the NHL. He did recently agree to an extension to stay in Sweden with Brynas IF next season.

Michal Svrcek – NHL Draft Projection

Most of the industry has Svrcek as a middle-round option in Los Angeles. His performance during the bronze-medal game of the U-18’s left an impression. Don’t be surprised if a couple of teams see his play-driving ability and take a chance on him earlier than anticipated.

Quotables

“Michal Svrcek is a dynamic, high-energy forward with a relentless motor and the ability to contribute offensively and defensively. While his size and physicality may present challenges, his hockey IQ, speed, and work ethic make him a promising prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft.” –Neutral Zone

“Svrcek is a feisty and aggressive forward. His skating is snappy and agile… sharp edges, moves laterally very well on and off the puck, and crosses over quick. Pursues the puck well with that skating, and has a sharp physical edge to cut into puck battles. But his high-energy style gets the best of him, and he’s hardly ever in position because of it. Svrcek has a great nose for winning battles in the dirty areas of the ice – and it’s proved well enough to earn pro points already. He’s a good frame too. But needs a lot of refining to work in the NHL.” –Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

“Svrcek is a speedy winger with a never-ending motor, great awareness at both ends of the ice, and the skill to match his pace and drive. His speed is elite among his SHL peers, beating opponents to every puck and simply outwilling everyone he goes up against. There isn’t a shift where his effort dips—his motor is constant and infectious.” –Jonathan Cottone, Future Considerations

“Svrcek loved the puck on his stick and showed nice flashes of skill. I thought he was the best player against the Germans (at the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup) as he kept the pressure on in the zone and used the space available to make things happen. I didn’t notice him much early on, but I thought he was fine enough near the end.” –Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Strengths

Good vision all over the ice.

Transition play

Speed

Finish

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Size and strength

Defensive consistency

Limit turnovers

NHL Potential

Svrcek’s NHL potential is that of a middle-six player who can contribute on special teams. While it’s more likely as a winger, he has some potential as a center if he can put on the size and strength needed.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Won silver medal in the SHL in 2024-25.

Won J-18 bronze medal in 2023-24.

Michal Svrcek Stats

Videos