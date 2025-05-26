Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Is a Big Game Performer

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard elevates his game when the lights shine brightest. The Oilers hold a 2-1 series lead against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, and he’s played a large role as he has in every Oilers’ playoff run. Bouchard has six goals and 17 points in 14 games these playoffs with a plus-7 rating, averaging 25:29 minutes a game. In his playoff career, he has 73 points in 66 games, ranked 33rd all-time in playoff points by a defenceman at only 25 years old.

He’s also scored some massive playoff goals, including against the Vancouver Canucks in Round 2 last season, and an overtime winner in the 2024 Western Conference Final. This year, he scored the tying goal with under 30 seconds remaining against the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 to send Game 4 to overtime, and a game-winning goal against the Kings in Game 3, which completely changed the trajectory of that series.

Elite right-shot offensive defencemen don’t grow on trees, especially ones that are playoff performers. Bouchard will be a restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of the season, and his contract status has been a talking point all season, but it shouldn’t be. The Oilers should lock him up with an eight-year extension as soon as possible, and yes, he will be getting roughly $10 million a season, so fans must accept that. Management must re-sign before July 1 to avoid another potential offer sheet debacle. The way he’s continued to produce in the playoffs, he’ll be worth every penny, and will keep Edmonton’s championship window open for much longer.

While there are still some concerns with his game, he isn’t making the same mistakes in the playoffs that he did for much of the regular season. His offence has never been an issue, but rather his lacklustre defensive play. However, he’s firing on both sides of the puck right now. Is he finally becoming a more well-rounded defender? He’ll need to show this side more consistently, but these playoffs are a good start.

Bouchard Has Improved His Defensive Play

Bouchard’s biggest issue is his defensive game. His questionable decision-making and lost assignments have often resulted in turnovers that usually end up in the net. However, he’s made quicker decisions in these playoffs, and he’s using an active stick to intercept passing attempts and disrupt the opposition, especially off the rush, which has been his weakness.

His underlying numbers don’t tell the whole story. With Bouchard on the ice, the Oilers are outshooting their opponents 148-108, with 58.23 percent of the scoring chances. However, that’s his lowest percentage since the 2022 Playoffs. But, his expected goals against is the lowest of his career at 9.44, much better than the 14.73 he had last postseason. His numbers look similar to previous seasons, so sometimes, you must rely on the eye test. He appears more confident and is avoiding egregious errors.

Bouchard looks calm and composed under pressure, especially handling the forecheck. He looked flustered and panicked at points throughout the regular season, which led to chaos in the defensive zone. We aren’t seeing any of that right now. The Oilers have a legitimate number-one defenceman for years to come if he can keep up this level of defensive play.

Bouchard Should Be Considered for the 2026 Olympics

Bouchard wasn’t selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off roster in February, but he’s making a strong case to be on the Olympic team in Italy in 2026. Hockey Canada shouldn’t overthink the roster construction and field the best possible team. While the Oilers’ blueliner won’t see many power-play minutes, with Cale Makar manning the point, he would still have a role, especially if his defensive game continues to improve. He was once considered a “power-play specialist”, but that’s no longer true. Only four of his 17 playoff points have come on the man advantage. Plus, he’s also taken on a penalty-killing role in the absence of Mattias Ekholm. He can play in all situations, which would benefit Team Canada.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate a goal scored by Bouchard against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Bouchard is a young player finally coming into his own. He’s an exceptional puck-mover and makes elite plays in the offensive zone that few players can do. The Oilers’ 2018 first-round pick is a game-breaker and a big game-performer. He steps up when the games matter the most. This playoff run is proving his doubters wrong, and if he can find consistency in his defensive game, he should be a lock to make the Olympic team and sign a new long-term contract with the Oilers.

Bouchard has been learning on the fly. It’s imperative to preach patience, and we are seeing it pay off. Is he finally figuring out how to play defence at this level? He hasn’t been a liability in the defensive zone and is stepping up at both ends of the ice. He is a clutch playoff performer, and the Oilers must keep him. The Oilers will look to take a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Final against the Stars on Tuesday night (May 27) in Edmonton.