NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Jets, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs might like Sam Bennett, but does Bennett like the Maple Leafs? Meanwhile, do the Winnipeg Jets have an internal ceiling when it comes to a contract extension for Nikolaj Ehlers? Finally, did Connor McDavid’s comments after Game 3 shoot down any speculation that he might be considering other options outside of Edmonton when his contract expires?

Bennett to Avoid Maple Leafs in Free Agency?

“I’m not convinced Sam Bennett wants to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” said TSN’s Darren Dreger this past week. He added, ” And it’s not because of the noise in this market — I’m not saying that. It’s just that he’s going to have a lot of options. If he hits free agency, 20-plus teams could be interested. In how he plays — how he can adapt to any style.”

Dreger was among several insiders and scribes who argued that Toronto faces issues acquiring the kind of players they want this summer. He noted that the team has already moved some of their younger trade chips, and their draft pick cupboard is thinning. That won’t mean GM Brad Treliving will give up trying. “He’s always involved in everything,” noted Dreger.

He said Toronto might take a different approach this season, building the team head coach Craig Berube wants, which might mean fewer stars and more grit and determination.

Jets Only Willing to Go So High on Ehlers

The Winnipeg Jets and Nikolaj Ehlers have already sat down and begun initial conversations on a contract extension. That’s a good sign, says Murat Ates of The Athletic, but it’s not a guarantee that something gets done. The Jets are trying, but they are also preparing for the reality that Ehlers might leave in free agency this summer.

Ates writes:

“The Jets will have an internal budget for Ehlers, knowing that they have Dylan Samberg and Gabriel Vilardi to extend this summer and that Kyle Connor’s contract ends next season. Ehlers’ power play promotion helped him score 63 points in 69 games, the highest per-game rate of his career, but he was still a secondary player at even strength. He received the ninth-most five-on-five minutes per game during the regular season — and again in the playoffs — and, whatever the contract terms are, there’s a chance Ehlers is more interested in playing a bigger role than Winnipeg can promise him.” source – ‘Winnipeg Jets 2025-26 roster decisions: Who stays and who goes this offseason?’ – Murat Ates – The Athletic – 05-23-2025

McDavid Says There Is No Arena Like Edmonton’s

“There’s not a better rink in the NHL. It’s so special to play here,” said Connor McDavid after the Edmonton Oilers won Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. While this isn’t a definitive statement, he’s signing an extension on July 1, it certainly adds weight to the idea that he’s likely sticking with the team and wants to sign an extension.

Rumors have popped up (as they tend to do occasionally) that McDavid might consider other options. The noise has been particularly louder in Toronto with the Maple Leafs looking for options once Mitch Marner likely leaves. However, the Oilers are now leading the series and trying to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. McDavid’s best friend in Leon Draisaitl is with the team, and he loves playing for the franchise and the city, with Rogers Place being among the best facilities in all of professional sports.

His comments likely weren’t pandering to the hometown crowd. McDavid probably means every word of it.