Devils’ Timo Meier Offensively Dominant at 2025 Worlds

The New Jersey Devils dominated at the 2025 IIHF World Championship. The club had three players representing their home country in the semifinals: Jacob Markstrom, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Timo Meier. All three have been impressive on the global stage, but one player in particular made an exceptional impact.

Meier had a standout performance throughout the entire tournament. He led the way for Team Switzerland, which should come as no surprise to Devils fans. He originally found his groove during the second half of the regular season and finished as New Jersey’s third overall goal scorer. Meier also earned two goals and two assists during the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And the momentum of his “Meier Madness” carried over to Worlds.

Making An Impact for Team Switzerland

This marks Meier’s fourth time playing for Team Switzerland at the World Championship, where he has been offensively dominant over the years. He last played for Switzerland in 2022, where he recorded eight points in eight games. Meier also previously led the team to a silver medal in 2018, with two goals and five assists in seven games.

But his international game has reached another level this year. Meier has been phenomenal at generating scoring chances, able to navigate the space in front of the net and score. He finished the tournament with a point per game average and a plus-11 rating. In ten games, he scored three goals and tallied seven assists, including one goal on the power play.

Meier was a huge part of Switzerland’s 10-0 victory over Hungary last week, where the left wing posted two goals and two assists. Then, during the semifinal game, he earned two assists in the 6-0 win against Denmark that sent Switzerland to the final against the United States.

Meier’s 2025 Worlds Dominance

A large part of what makes Meier an ideal teammate is his speed. He can easily glide through opponents, as shown by his first goal of the tournament. Meier barreled down the center of the ice and fired a quick shot over the shoulder of goaltender Adam Vay.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His puck handling abilities in the offensive zone are a testament to his skill. Meier remained a constant net-front presence during the tournament, finding openings and creating prime scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Meier came out swinging in the gold medal game against the USA, playing on Switzerland’s first line alongside Sven Andrighetto and Denis Malgin. His physicality made him difficult to play against, winning tough board battles and utilizing his size to break up defenders. Even though Switzerland lost in overtime, he was still dominant in all three zones and succeeded in riling up the opposition. Team Switzerland might’ve won silver this year, but they struck gold having Meier in the lineup.

Consistency Is Crucial

Meier’s consistency remains a topic of debate, especially after a few scoring droughts in the 2024-25 NHL season. Nonetheless, he found his game when the Devils needed it most, and has been an offensive powerhouse since the beginning of March.

And his stats have vastly improved since last season. Meier’s goals for percentage (GF%) increased by 12.81%, while his high-danger goals for percentage (HDGF%) rose by 18.96%. He has also improved defensively and earned a reputation as a two-way player, with an on-ice goal differential of 31.

Injury is likely part of the reason that Meier struggled early on. At the end of last season, he opted to undergo arthroscopic shoulder surgery after missing 13 games due to various ailments. Nonetheless, the Devils need Meier at the top of his game in 2025-26, especially after the leadership and skill he exhibited at the Worlds.

Can Meier Sustain This Performance Next Season?

Overall, Meier’s impressive performance at the 2025 World Championship proves that he is an elite player both in the NHL and internationally. His strength, skill, and size are all factors that make him an ideal top-six forward. While his point production suffers from some inconsistencies, Meier remains a prominent goal scorer for New Jersey. In the meantime, he must start the 2025-26 season off right. If Meier can find his game early on, there’s no doubt that he can help the Devils go far next season.