3 More Lightning Targets at 59th Overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

Earlier, I wrote about three prospects that the Tampa Bay Lightning could draft with their second-round, 59th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. When looking for potential selections, I discovered quite a few players who would be excellent selections for the Lightning with that pick.

As mentioned in the earlier article, the Lightning’s prospect pool needs skill and players with solid NHL projections. At every position, the Lightning will need to draft players with legitimate NHL potential, meaning there is no need to be selective about which position needs immediate attention. With no specific position to target, this leaves a large pool of potential players who could be selected late in the second round.

With that being said, let’s look at three more candidates that the Lightning may select with that 59th pick.

Vojtech Cihar

When I profiled Vojtech Cihar for THW, I found some interesting words describing the young Czech player: “Swiss Army knife style of play”. My immediate thought went to Brandon Hagel, who head coach Jon Cooper has frequently referenced as their Swiss Army knife. Playing in Czechia’s highest level of hockey, Cihar has been doing good work around the net, finding rebounds, screening the goalie, and creating space for his teammates. He’s quick, crafty, and seems to find teammates with high-danger chances often.

Vojtech Cihar, Team Czechia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Cihar is an all-around forward who doesn’t excel in anything particular but has few true weaknesses. He can play all forward positions, battles hard, and skates well. He had nine points in 43 games in Czechia’s top pro league. While that does not seem like significant production, it was the most points scored by a U18 Junior in the Czech Extraliga. He also had 16 points in 26 games representing Czechia in international competitions.

You can never have too many high-intensity two-way players in your system, and the Lightning will likely be interested in a player with Hagel-esque abilities and energy levels. If he is available when the Lightning make their pick, they can add a player with the potential to be a middle-six forward with upside.

Theo Stockselius

The young Swede has seen his name rise on the draft boards with his play in the second half of the season for Djurgårdens IF J20. In his draft profile, THW’s Peter Baracchini noted that Theo Stockselius has outproduced his more well-known teammates Anton Frondell and Eric Nilson, as he had 51 points in 40 games. Stockselius added another 16 points in nine playoff games due to his ability to elevate his play in big games, something the Lightning will notice.

Another thing about Stockselius that the Lightning will like is that he has a high motor and drive to his game, doing everything he can to win battles, regain possession, and extend offensive zone time. He’s got excellent mobility, speed, and edges to weave his way through traffic and can swiftly lead a rush in transition. His IQ on both sides of the puck allows him to excel as he’s always in position to generate offense or even anticipate breaking up plays on the backcheck and in the defensive zone.

Filip Ekberg with a great play to get the puck to Theo Stockselius, who makes it 6-2 Sweden. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/bf0Mjoxqnn — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) April 25, 2025

Baracchini feels Stockselius’ tools and skillset will allow him to become a versatile and effective middle-six forward. He has the ability to produce offensively, but is relied upon as a defensive presence. He’ll become an offensive producer in any situation, whether on the power play or at even strength.

Luka Radivojevic

Luka Radivojevic is an interesting defensive prospect thanks to his skillset and hockey IQ. A skilled, offensive defenseman with room to grow defensively, he is a strong possibility to be selected if the Lightning have the opportunity. The potential to grow for Radivojevic will come next season as he is committed to Boston College.

This season, Radivojevic brought his talents to North America, joining the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for his NHL draft-eligible season. He has maintained his reputation as an offensive weapon, tallying two goals and 18 assists through 36 games and posting a solid plus-8 rating. He only appeared in four playoff games as the Lumberjacks captured the USHL’s Clark Cup.

Part of the reason he missed some playoff time was that he played for Slovakia in the 2025 U18 World Championship. He had much better offensive numbers in that tournament, scoring a goal and five assists, but Slovakia fell just short of winning a medal, losing to Team USA in the bronze medal game.

Despite only having two points in the 2025 World Juniors, Radivojevic impressed with his underlying stats, which showed he was more impressive than the surface stats show. He was in the top three in three different categories. Radivojevic, who turned 18 during the tournament, finished tied for first in controlled zone exit percentage (84%) and tied for second in expected goals per 60 (0.5). Finally, he finished third in controlled zone exits per 60 with 26.3.

There is a lot of pressure on general manager Julien BriseBois and the Lightning organization to make a prudent choice with the highest pick they currently possess, 59th overall. We will find out who they pick when the 2025 NHL Entry Draft is held on June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This will be the 63rd Entry Draft in the league’s history.

