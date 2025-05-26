Montreal Canadiens Represented at the 2025 IIHF World Championship

After a quick playoff exit at the hands of the Washington Capitals, the Montreal Canadiens found themselves with plenty of time to reflect. But for a few members of the organization, the season wasn’t quite over. Several Canadiens players took the opportunity to represent their respective countries at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, a chance to keep playing meaningful hockey, gain valuable experience, and in some cases, bring home hardware.

Though the number of Canadiens participants was limited, each of them left an impression. From a veteran defenceman to a promising forward prospect, here’s a look at how Habs players fared on the international stage.

Mike Matheson – Canada

Among the most prominent names to make the trip overseas was veteran blueliner Mike Matheson. The smooth-skating defenseman once again suited up for Team Canada, marking his third appearance at the IIHF World Championship. Matheson had previously represented his country in 2016 and again in 2017. Now in 2025, he added another chapter to his international résumé.

Matheson was a steady presence on Canada’s back end, typically paired with Seattle Kraken defenceman Brandon Montour. Over the course of eight games, Matheson recorded two assists and posted a respectable plus-3 rating. While he wasn’t relied upon as a primary offensive option, his puck-moving abilities and positional play gave Canada some depth on defence.

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately for Canada, the tournament ended in shocking fashion. After cruising through the round robin, Canada was stunned in the quarterfinals by underdog Denmark in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Despite the early exit, Matheson’s veteran presence and international experience were clear assets to the team’s blue line corps.

Emil Heineman – Sweden

Another Canadiens player to see action at the World Championship was winger Emil Heineman, who joined Team Sweden fresh off his rookie NHL campaign. The 23-year-old played 62 games with the Canadiens this season, recording 10 goals and eight assists while carving out a role in the bottom six. His two-way game and high motor made him a natural fit for Sweden’s disciplined and structured approach.

Heineman played a depth role throughout the tournament but contributed when it counted. He finished with a goal and an assist across ten games, helping Sweden to a bronze medal finish. While his production wasn’t eye-popping, Heineman’s ability to contribute in a support role was another important step in his development.

This was a valuable experience for the young Swede, who’ll be looking to cement a permanent spot in Montreal’s lineup next season. Competing in high-stakes international games only adds to his maturity and confidence, key ingredients as he continues to evolve into a reliable NHL contributor.

Vinzenz Rohrer – Austria

The most surprising storyline involving a Canadiens player came courtesy of 2022 third-round pick Vinzenz Rohrer. The 20-year-old forward suited up for Team Austria and was nothing short of sensational in the group stage. Rohrer, currently playing in the Swiss National League with the Zurich SC Lions, was a key catalyst in Austria’s unlikely run to the quarterfinals.

In eight games, Rohrer tallied four goals and two assists, leading all Canadiens players in tournament scoring. His offensive instincts, energy, and ability to rise to the occasion gave Austria a jolt of confidence, helping the nation achieve one of its most successful World Championship showings in recent memory.

Related: Canadiens’ No. 16 & 17 Picks in 2025 NHL Draft Could Be Gold

Though Austria fell short in the quarterfinals, the fact that they made it that far was already an accomplishment. Rohrer’s standout performance on a global stage is a clear sign that he’s trending in the right direction. While he’s still likely a couple years away from challenging for an NHL roster spot, Rohrer’s play in the tournament has earned him more recognition and should raise his stock within the Canadiens’ prospect pool.

A Familiar Name for Denmark

Though not part of the Canadiens anymore, one past draft pick made some noise in the tournament as well. Frederik Dichow, a Danish goaltender drafted by Montreal in 2019 but never signed by the organization, was the man between the pipes during Denmark’s shocking quarterfinal win over Canada.

Dichow was stellar, turning away wave after wave of Canadian pressure and helping secure what will likely go down as one of the most iconic victories in Danish hockey history. While Habs fans won’t see him in the organization’s pipeline, his performance did bring back some curiosity about his development path and whether he could eventually find a way back into the NHL picture through another franchise.

While none of the Canadiens players brought back gold, each left the tournament with valuable experience, and in Rohrer’s case, a legitimate statement of potential. As the Canadiens continue to build toward a more competitive window, every step forward for their young players, whether in Montreal or abroad, brings the team a little closer to its long-term goals.