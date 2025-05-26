Penguins Can Still Count on an Elite Sidney Crosby for the Next 2 Years

Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain Sidney Crosby has been a pivotal piece to their organization since being drafted first overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. His career has consisted of individual and team achievements ranging from Ted Lindsay Awards to Stanley Cups, and even breaking Wayne Gretzky’s 19-straight seasons with at least a point-per-game. The future of their captain was a bit uncertain in the summer leading up to the 2024-25 NHL season. The club was not primed to return to the postseason, which led to some reasonable rumors and the occasional outrageous rumor of being traded to the Colorado Avalanche.

Though there was a ton of speculation regarding his future, it was all put to rest on Sept. 16 when Crosby signed an extension to stay with the team through the 2026-27 season. In Crosby fashion, not only was it a team-friendly deal, but there was a bit of fun had with it as it carries an $8.7 million average annual value – a salary he has been earning since the first big contract he signed following the expiration of his entry-level contract. Just as with any aging player, a concern from many could be whether he can keep up the incredible play he has displayed over his career. For many true fans, this is not a concern at all. Crosby has shown time and time again that he can still be an elite competitor, no matter what he has been through.

Point Production for Aging Players Has Gone Up

When reports emerged that the Penguins were considering extending Crosby’s contract, Adam Gretz of Pensburgh.com dug through numbers from past players at the same age Crosby would be through his contract. He looked at players with similar point averages each season as Crosby, looking at players with 1.10 points per game throughout their 34-to-36-year-old seasons. An interesting thing he pointed out was that point production had gone up by those players in their 37-to-40-year-old seasons.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Players such as Gordie Howe, Mark Messier, Teemu Selanne, and Martin St. Louis have either increased their point production between those ages or produced at the same rate. While it is a different era of hockey compared to what the aforementioned players were playing in, it is still a difficult time for players to be as productive as Crosby has been, with goalies getting better and wearing bigger pads. The pace of play has also sped up a ton, which can give those older players a bit of trouble. However, the speed aspect has not been a huge downfall in Crosby, as he can slow the game down to take control of it.

Still Shining on the International Stage

While we see incredible highlight reels in the NHL, nothing compares to the play that fans see in best-on-best hockey on the international stage. Over his career, Crosby has been as clutch as they come, with many remembering his 2010 “golden goal” against Ryan Miller in the gold medal game against Team USA. Over the last two international tournaments with the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship tournament, Crosby has shown he is still an elite player at 37 years old against the very best.

In four games during the 4 Nations Face-Off, he tallied five points on one goal and four assists, including an assist on the game-winning goal to open up Canada’s tournament with a 4-3 overtime win over Team Sweden. Despite a major upset in the quarter-finals by Denmark at the World Championship, Crosby was still incredible for his country as he recorded four goals and 12 points in eight games.

Despite aging and suffering numerous injuries throughout his career, Crosby has continuously come back stronger to prove to everyone that he is still an elite player amongst all the talented young players coming into the league. Being awarded a two-year contract extension last summer, these very well could be the final two seasons we see Crosby in the league. One thing Penguins fans will know is he will still produce on the scoresheet as well as in other aspects of the game while the team continues to rework and rebuild their roster. Being the player he is, his work ethic and love for the game will be more than enough to propel him to another two seasons of averaging a point per game, and continue to add on to the legacy he will leave behind when his retirement inevitably comes.