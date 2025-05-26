Maple Leafs Dilemma: ‘No Superstar UFA Wants to Join a Team in Decline’

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a challenging offseason ahead. They are more than likely to lose Mitch Marner to free agency (and perhaps John Tavares), so replacing at least one of those players will be priority No. 1. That might not be easy, given the challenges Toronto will have in securing top talent.

James Mirtle of The Athletic looked more closely at the Maple Leafs’ game plan and noted three challenges: Toronto’s varied needs, a weak free-agent class, and the fact that so many other teams are going to be flush with cap space and can outspend Toronto.

He added, “No superstar UFA wants to join a team in decline that lacks much in terms of prospects and future upside.”

Is Mirtle Right? Will Star Players Avoid the Maple Leafs?

If superstars around the NHL are looking at the Maple Leafs and saying to themselves that this is a team going backward, it would make sense that they would prioritize other franchises. First, the spotlight isn’t as bright in different markets, which is one of the reasons Marner might leave. Second, the money is better elsewhere.

Pierre LeBrun said recently that Marner would likely consider the “usual suspects” when considering his free agency options. This means the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, and other teams that have traditionally entered the market and benefit from no state taxes.

Mirtle argues that Marner won’t be the only player thinking this way. He noted that it leaves GM Brad Treliving with a tough job:

“The other option would be for Treliving to try and find a few diamonds in the rough, but I’m not seeing a lot of possibilities in the free agent pool right now. While the Leafs have cap space to play with, they’re not alone on that front, and their needs go beyond one or two middling additions.” source – ‘How can the Maple Leafs get better while losing a star player (or 2) this offseason?’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 05/26/2025

What Is The Answer for the Maple Leafs?

Mirtle looked at what it would mean for the Leafs to sign their own free agents. If we assume that Marner is leaving, that would mean Tavares, Max Pacioretty, Steven Lorentz, Jani Hakanpää (all UFAs), Matthew Knies, Nick Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg (all RFAs) need to be considered.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Hakanpää is as good as gone. Pacioretty hasn’t made up his mind about retirement yet. Robertson might still be looking for a change of scenery. At this point, the only thing known is that Knies wants to stay, and he’ll be a priority. Tavares doesn’t want to leave either, but the money needs to be sorted out.

Signing Knies and Tavares is a start, but it’s not enough. Toronto needs to find forwards who can come in and make a difference. The Maple Leafs are expected to be just one of many teams that will take a run at the Panthers’ forward and Ontario-born Sam Bennett. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger noted, “I’m not convinced Sam Bennett wants to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs.” Dreger added, “And it’s not because of the noise in this market — I’m not saying that. It’s just that he’s going to have a lot of options. If he hits free agency, 20-plus teams could be interested. In how he plays — how he can adapt to any style.”

Is there someone that Toronto likes that will also like the idea of Toronto? Is that player ready to pass up on opportunities to play in another market that might be trending in the right direction, or willing to offer more with less scrutiny?

That could be a common question this summer that the Leafs could be challenged to find a yes to.