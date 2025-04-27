Theo Stockselius – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Theo Stockselius

2024-25 Team: Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: Jul. 24, 2007

Place of Birth: Norrtälje, SWE

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Djurgårdens is producing some impressive names to keep an eye on for the 2025 NHL Draft, including, Anton Frondell, Eric Nilsson and Arvid Drott. We can now add Theo Stockselius to that list as his stock has been continuing to rise in the second half of this season. Stockselius outproduced both of those players as he had 51 points in 40 games, behind only Wilson Björck (67), who is also up for the 2025 Draft and his younger brother Viggo (74), a top name for the 2026 Draft. Stockselius added another 16 points in nine playoff games as a result of his ability to elevate his play in big games.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Stockselius has been flying under the radar as the combination of his goal scoring and playmaking makes him an offensive threat. He can spot teammates with ease with his accurate tape-to-tape passes, spotting seams and connecting through high traffic areas leading to quality scoring opportunities. His accuracy and ability to open things up makes everything that much easier for his teammates. When he’s not dishing the puck, he’s always finding the open space to make himself available to unleash his accurate and quick wrist shot. If there’s nothing there, he uses his strong skating abilities in order to find those open lanes to get a shot off.

He’s got a high motor and drive to his game, doing everything he can to win battles and regain possession and extend offensive zone time. He’s got great mobility, speed and edges to weave his way through traffic and can swiftly lead a rush in transition. His IQ on both sides of the puck allows him to excel as he’s always in position to generate offense or even anticipate breaking up plays on the backcheck and in the defensive zone. He has a very well-rounded game as he’s constantly pressuring puck carriers and disrupting plays effectively.

Stockselius does a great job to constantly push the pace of play and puts himself in great spots offensively. While he has great size, he needs to use that to his advantage more in order to be more lethal. There are times where he can get overzealous with his puck-handling and lose control. Taking that extra second could help him out tremendously.

Theo Stockselius- NHL Draft Projection

Stockselius has continued to see his draft stock improve throughout the season. His play has put him on the map as a legitimate second-round selection. However, where he’ll go remains to be seen as other outlets have him scattered throughout this part of the draft. Either way, he’ll be a great value pick given his consistency of production at all levels this season.

Quotables

“He has the potential to be a highly effective two-way player, utilizing his size, smooth skating, and vision to contribute at both ends of the ice. However, he must significantly improve his physicality, face-off efficiency, and shot generation to maximize his NHL potential.” – Neutral Zone

“He is a threat to any defense with his shot and strong playmaking abilities. He possesses a heavy wrist shot, which he likes to use from various angles. His passes are often sneaky and smart; his ability to find the tape of his teammates with passes under sticks or between the legs of opposing defenders is impressive.” – Linus Johnsson, FC Hockey (from, ‘26788 – Djurgarden J20 vs. Skelleftea J20’, FC Hockey – 4/13/25)

Strengths

Strong two-way game and IQ

Strong playmaking vision

Reliant defensive game

Swift and accurate wrist shot

Speed and mobility

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Improve puck control

Add more strength despite having a good frame

Consistently use size to his advantage

NHL Potential

Stockselius’ tools and skillset will allow him to become a very versatile and effective middle-six forward. He has the ability to produce offensively, but is relied upon as a defensive presence. Whether on the power play or at even strength, he’ll become an offensive producer in any situation.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2.5/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/ Achievements

Stockselius won a gold medal both at the J18 and J20 level. He helped Sweden win a silver medal at the World Jr A. Championship.

Theo Stockselius Stats

Videos

(J20) Djurgår’n skickar Rögle på semester och är klara för semifinal!



Man gör det som krävs hemma i Stockholm och vinner båda matcherna.



Eric Nilson avgör på övertid assisterad av Viggo Björck och Theo Stockselius (Alla tre är underåriga i J20)



Video på avgörandet👇 pic.twitter.com/DbVXUBbfJQ — DIF JUNIOR KOLL (@Difjuniorkoll) March 29, 2025

