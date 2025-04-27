Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Canadiens – 4/27/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of their first-round matchup at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (1M) at CANADIENS (2WC)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX
Washington leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Clay Stevenson
Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Thompson was in the starter’s net for the morning skate but left the ice at the same time as Lindgren and will be a game-time decision; he left Game 3 with an undisclosed injury with 6:37 remaining in Game 3. … Protas, a forward, is also a game-time decision after taking part in the morning skate. He missed the first three games of the series and the last six of the regular season after he was injured in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4.
More from THW:
- 4 Capitals X-Factors Leading Into Game 4 vs. Canadiens
- Canadiens’ Anderson and Capitals’ Wilson Fined for Actions in Game 3
- Zdeno Chara – 7 Cool Things About the Big Guy
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Ivan Demidov
Emil Heineman — Oliver Kapanen — Joel Armia
Mike Matheson — Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen
Injured: Sam Montembeault (undisclosed), Patrik Laine (undisclosed)
Status report
Montembeault is day to day and is unlikely to play. … Primeau was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday. He was on the ice for the morning skate and is expected to back up Dobes, who will make his first Stanley Cup Playoffs start after getting the win in relief of Montembeault on Friday. … Savard had a maintenance day and did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play. … Laine, a forward, was not on the ice for the morning skate and will miss his second straight game.
More from THW:
- 4 Capitals X-Factors Leading Into Game 4 vs. Canadiens
- Canadiens Gain Foothold vs. Capitals as Goaltending Questions Emerge in Series
- Canadiens’ Anderson and Capitals’ Wilson Fined for Actions in Game 3