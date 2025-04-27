Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Canadiens – 4/27/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of their first-round matchup at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (1M) at CANADIENS (2WC)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX

Washington leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Clay Stevenson

Injured: Aliaksei Protas (lower body), Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Thompson was in the starter’s net for the morning skate but left the ice at the same time as Lindgren and will be a game-time decision; he left Game 3 with an undisclosed injury with 6:37 remaining in Game 3. … Protas, a forward, is also a game-time decision after taking part in the morning skate. He missed the first three games of the series and the last six of the regular season after he was injured in a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4.

More from THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Alex Newhook — Jake Evans — Ivan Demidov

Emil Heineman — Oliver Kapanen — Joel Armia

Mike Matheson — Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta, Oliver Kapanen

Injured: Sam Montembeault (undisclosed), Patrik Laine (undisclosed)

Status report

Montembeault is day to day and is unlikely to play. … Primeau was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday. He was on the ice for the morning skate and is expected to back up Dobes, who will make his first Stanley Cup Playoffs start after getting the win in relief of Montembeault on Friday. … Savard had a maintenance day and did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play. … Laine, a forward, was not on the ice for the morning skate and will miss his second straight game.

More from THW: