Revisiting the Canadiens’ 2022 Draft Class

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft will go down as a turning point for the Montreal Canadiens. Armed with 11 selections, including the coveted first overall pick, general manager Kent Hughes and vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton were tasked with planting the seeds of the team’s rebuild. Three years later, it’s safe to say this class has already started reshaping the team’s future. While not every pick has hit, the overall value extracted from this class is impressive. With several players already contributing in the NHL or showing strong signs of development in Laval and beyond, the Canadiens’ 2022 Draft crop may ultimately be the foundation of a future winning team.

Juraj Slafkovsky – 1st Overall Pick

The draft began with a bold decision. Montreal made headlines when they selected Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky first overall rather than the consensus top prospect, Shane Wright. Early returns sparked skepticism, as Slafkovsky struggled to find consistency and adjust to the NHL’s pace during his rookie campaign. But since then, the narrative has shifted.

Now 21 years old, Slafkovsky has put together back-to-back 50-point seasons and is one of the most relied-upon forwards in Martin St. Louis’ top six. He leads his draft class in assists (69) and ranks second in goals (42), trailing only Logan Cooley in that department. While Slafkovsky may not have yet reached the dominant status expected of a first overall pick, his progress is undeniable. His unique combination of size, skill, and growing confidence suggests the Canadiens have a legitimate top-line power forward in the making. Time will tell if he ever becomes the face of the draft, but he’s already become a foundational piece of the Canadiens’ core.

Filip Mesar – 26th Overall Pick

If the Slafkovsky pick inspired hope, the Canadiens’ second first-round selection in 2022 has delivered a reality check. Filip Mesar, taken 26th overall, was expected to be a crafty, playmaking winger who could eventually contribute in Montreal’s middle six. Instead, his development has plateaued.

Now in his first full season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Laval Rocket, Mesar has struggled to find traction. In 42 AHL games, he recorded only four goals and 14 assists and failed to crack the playoff lineup, raising serious concerns about his long-term upside. The pick looks even worse in hindsight when considering the Buffalo Sabres took Jiri Kulich just two spots later. Kulich played 62 NHL games this season, scoring 15 goals. While Mesar is still only 21 and development curves vary, this selection increasingly looks like a miss, especially for a team in need of offensive depth.

Owen Beck – 33rd Overall Pick

Just outside the first round, Montreal found a gem. Owen Beck, a mature, defensively responsible center, was a high-floor pick with the potential to develop into a solid middle-six NHLer. Fast-forward to 2025, and Beck has already exceeded expectations.

He split this season between Laval and Montreal, recording 44 points in 64 AHL games while appearing in 12 NHL contests. His two-way game, faceoff ability, and hockey IQ make him a strong candidate to center Montreal’s third line in the future. Beck may never be a flashy offensive weapon, but he projects as a coach’s dream, reliable in all zones, dependable on the penalty kill, and capable of chipping in offensively. For a team like Montreal that lacked center depth for years, Beck fills a crucial need.

Lane Hutson – 62nd Overall Pick

Lane Hutson might end up being the crown jewel of this entire draft class. Slafkovsky may be the headline name, but Hutson’s arrival has changed the complexion of Montreal’s blue line.

After a standout college career with Boston University, where he shattered records and dazzled scouts with his vision and puck-moving abilities, Hutson joined the Canadiens and hit the ground running. He finished his rookie season with an incredible 66 points in 82 games, showcasing dynamic skating, elite hockey sense, and the ability to quarterback the power play.

Though undersized at 5-foot-9, Hutson has proven that his skill and awareness more than compensate. He’s already one of the most exciting young defencemen in the NHL and could anchor Montreal’s top pair for the next decade. Getting this kind of talent late in the second round is nothing short of a home run.

Vinzenz Rohrer – 75th Overall Pick

Vinzenz Rohrer might not yet be a household name in North America, but his stock is quietly on the rise. The Austrian forward had a strong showing at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, posting four goals and six points in eight games while helping Austria reach the quarterfinals.

Though he has yet to debut in Laval, Rohrer continues to look like a decent prospect. His motor, tenacity, and offensive instincts give him a chance to eventually carve out a role. At 75th overall, Rohrer represents a classic value pick: a player with upside and room to grow.

Adam Engstrom – 92nd Overall Pick

Few picks embody Montreal’s revamped scouting success like Adam Engstrom. The Swedish defenceman, taken late in the third round, just completed a quietly excellent rookie season in Laval. He finished with 27 points in 66 games and earned consistent minutes on the Rocket’s blue line.

Engstrom is composed, mobile, and effective in transition. He plays a steady, intelligent game and looks more and more like a future NHL regular. At just 21, he’s already trusted in key AHL situations, a testament to his maturity and potential. For a team looking to build a deep, modern blue line, Engstrom is another quality piece that emerged from this 2022 class.

Jared Davidson – 130th Overall Pick

Drafted in the fifth round, Jared Davidson was initially seen as an overager with a strong Western Hockey League resume but modest expectations. Fast-forward two years, and Davidson has established himself as a dependable forward in Laval. In his second AHL season, he tallied 24 goals and 45 points in 69 games, numbers that reflect a player growing into his role and making a case as a legitimate NHL prospect.

Davidson’s game is built around work ethic and versatility. He’s become a trusted option for head coach Pascal Vincent. While his ceiling may not be as high as some of Montreal’s top prospects, Davidson has the makings of a reliable depth forward, the type of player every successful organization needs to develop internally.

Guindon, Croteau, Nurmi & Tourigny

As with any draft class, not every selection pans out. But even in the later rounds, Montreal took some worthwhile swings.

Cedrick Guindon, taken 127th overall, put up an impressive 85 points in 66 games in the Ontario Hockey League this season. However, Montreal did not offer him a contract last summer. The Habs clearly saw limitations in his projection to the pro game, and he’ll now be free to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Emmett Croteau, the 162nd pick, is an interesting project in goal. Playing at Dartmouth College, he just posted his best collegiate season with a 13-4 record and a 2.10 goals-against average. At 6-foot-4, Croteau has the size and improving mechanics to eventually earn a pro contract, likely after another season or two in the NCAA. There’s no rush, but he remains a name to remember.

Petteri Nurmi (194th) and Miguel Tourigny (216th) were long shots from the start. Both remain overseas and were never tendered contracts by the Canadiens. In hindsight, their selections amounted to low-risk flyers, which is par for the course in the seventh round.

While it’s still early to judge a draft class in full, the 2022 group already stands out as a foundational success for the Canadiens. Even with a clear miss in Mesar and some late-round picks that didn’t pan out, the overall hit rate here is strong. Looking ahead, this group could form the backbone of a playoff-contending roster. And if Slafkovsky and Hutson continue on their current trajectories, the Canadiens might someday look back at the 2022 Draft as the moment the tide truly turned.