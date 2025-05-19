Vojtěch Čihař – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Vojtěch Čihař

2024-25 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary – Czechia

Date of Birth: March 29, 2007

Place of Birth: Chomutov, Czechia

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 188 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings:

Vojtech Cihar played in both the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC) and the 2025 U18 World Championship (WC). In the WJC, he scored a goal and two points while averaging nearly seven minutes a game, helping Czechia capture the bronze medal. Recently, he had three points in five games at the U18 WC. Cihar is an all-around forward who can play well in any situation and any forward position. He is that Swiss Army knife type of player that teams love to have on their roster.

Vojtech Cihar, Team Czechia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Playing in Czechia’s highest level of hockey, Cihar has been doing good work around the net, finding rebounds, screening the goalie, and creating space for his teammates. He’s quick, crafty and seems to find teammates with high-danger chances often. He is fast, dangerous offensively, plays a physical game, checks well, defends even better and competes hard. Cihar is a calming presence in the defensive zone for his team, staying tight to the middle of the ice, shifting around but never chasing as the puck moves around the zone to keep himself in passing lanes.

Cihar is an all-around forward who doesn’t excel in anything particular, but has few true weaknesses. He can play all forward positions, battles hard and skates well. He had nine points in 43 games in Czechia’s top pro league. While that does not seem like significant production, that was the most points scored by a U18 Junior in the Czech Extraliga. He had 16 points in 26 games representing Czechia in international competitions.

Cihar is a strong skater, featuring good speed and solid edges to change directions sharply to create space. With that skating, he’s able to create opportunities off the rush. His skating is his single biggest attribute as he can absolutely fly around the ice when he’s got a full head of steam. It looks like he might even be able to build on his base with some adjustments to his mechanics.

Vojtec Cihar – NHL Draft Projection

Cihar can play all forward positions and has a strong work ethic. He does not excel at any one thing, but he also does not have any glaring weaknesses. NHL teams love guys like this, and he will likely be selected in the second round.

Quotables

“Cihar is a hardworking forward who plays a responsible two-way game. His best asset is his accountability—whenever he steps over the boards, you can count on him to give maximum effort every shift. Cihar’s habits set him apart from other players in this year’s draft. He ties up sticks in his own end, sets picks for his linemates, and consistently closes out the point.” – David Phillips, FC Hockey

“Cihar thrives around the net and is used as a “bumper” on the power play (though he rarely receives the puck in these situations). Since he rarely controls the puck in offensive scenarios, it’s difficult to evaluate his shot and playmaking abilities. While he occasionally displays flashes of finesse in 1 vs 1, he generally relies on intensity and strength rather than deceptive shots, clever passes, or flashy moves.” – Pascal, TSLH Prospects

“From all my viewings, he seems to find teammates with high-danger chances often. He’s quick, crafty and took very little time to adjust to playing against men in the top Czech league this year. I like how hard he works along the boards, although I wish he committed himself in the same way defensively. But that’s a bit nitpicky when you compare it to his results, and his international play has always been exciting.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Strengths

Versatility

Skating

Work ethic

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive productivity

Defensive awareness

NHL Potential

Cihar is a fast, north-south forward who plays an aggressive board game, gets in and around the net, and finds ways to be a solid support piece. Having the ability to play all three forward positions means this “Swiss Army knife” player has the potential to be a middle-six forward with upside.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 6/10

Vojtech Cihar Statistics

Awards/Achievements

2024-25 – Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal

2024-25 – U20 WJC Bronze Medal

