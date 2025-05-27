Max Westergård – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Max Westergård

2024-25 Team: Frölunda HC (J20 Nationell, SHL)

Date of Birth: Sept. 3, 2007

Place of Birth: Tampere, FIN

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 165 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Especially as one of the youngest players eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, Max Westergård‘s production this season was impressive. His excellence in juniors earned him a full-time role in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during Frölunda HC’s playoff run, getting key minutes in the process. This is a player with good vision, skill, and, though undersized at 165 pounds, motor.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Recording 19 goals and 31 assists across 41 games, Westergård became the 15th player of the last decade to reach the 50-point mark as a 17-year-old in J20 Nationell. His point-per-game rate (1.22) ranked ahead of notable draft-eligible prospects such as Eddie Genborg, Milton Gästrin, Eric Nilson, Viktor Klingsell, and Arvid Dott.

Westergård’s call-up to Frölunda’s SHL squad was an opportunity to get much-needed professional experience. He failed to get on the scoreboard in four regular-season games, but he had a goal and two assists across 11 playoff contests.

A three-point postseason may not sound like a lot, but Westergård became just the sixth player his age or younger to reach that total in league history. He joined Ivar Stenberg (2026 draft-eligible), Marco Kasper, Kevin Fiala, Rasmus Dahlin, and Alexander Steen to register at least three points in a single playoff run as an under-18 player. The final four of that list were first-round picks.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Westergård’s vision and overall smarts shine in his game. He had some brilliant passing sequences during the season, which even translated to the SHL, arguably hockey’s most difficult league outside the NHL. Westergård creatively finds ways to locate teammates for scoring chances, and he’s willing to battle for pucks along the boards to set everything up.

Off the puck, he’s effective as both a shooting and passing threat. He’s great at getting in the high-danger areas, giving him upside as a complementary player. Westergård intelligently creates offense for himself, too, but that was more prevalent when competing against his age group.

There’s work to be done both physically and defensively to reach his potential as a pro-ready player, but it’s not for a lack of trying. Westergård’s motor is good for someone with his physical profile, holding his own when engaging in contact, and he’s also active on the back check. While he’s not necessarily an all-around player at this stage, that could be his future.

Westergård flashed his skating speed, which was useful off the rush and when defending. He has several intriguing traits that NHL teams may like.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Max Westergård – NHL Draft Projection

Westergård is arguably a second-round talent, but he may slip. While impressive, his profile isn’t exactly unique. He could be a third- or fourth-round pick, as a result.

Quotables

“Offensively, there are a lot of good habits – he’s always driving to the net, and he gets his shots off quickly. But where things fall apart is when he needs to play any form of defensive hockey. It feels like he’s always out of position and doesn’t help out physically.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Max Westergard is a young, toolsy, high-compete winger with NHL skating, high-end hockey sense, and a well-rounded game. He’s trending toward being one of Finland’s top eligible forwards in a weaker draft class and has shown the ability to play up in age — both internationally and professionally. His ceiling will depend on how well he fills out physically and how quickly he can clean up puck management and develop his finishing ability.” – Neutral Zone

“He possesses excellent speed and agility, allowing him to navigate through defenders with ease. His quick acceleration and ability to change direction quickly makes him a constant threat in transition. This speed not only aids in offensive plays but also allows him to backtrack effectively, contributing to his defensive responsibilities.” – Jocke Andersson, FCHockey

Strengths

Vision

Hockey IQ

Motor

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

May need to develop his physical and defensive game to be effective in the NHL

NHL Potential

If Westergård hopes to make an impact at the NHL level, it’ll likely be as a two-way player. With skill, IQ, and a decent motor, that can certainly be useful to a bottom-six.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5.5/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2022–23 U18 SM-sarja Silver Medal

2023–24 J18 Nationell (South) Most Assists (21)

2023–24 J18 Nationell (South) Most Points (33)

2024–25 J20 Nationell (South) Best Plus/Minus (+25)

2024–25 SHL Most Points by U18 Junior (3)

2024–25 U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team

Interviews/Links

Max Westergård Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter