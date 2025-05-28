Oilers Lose Hyman, Trade Talk, and Other NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers will have to play the rest of the playoffs without Zach Hyman, who was injured in Game 4. What is their plan moving forward? Meanwhile, one insider believes Evan Bouchard will be worth $10 million per season. Has his continued playoff excellence guaranteed him a massive extension? Will Jonathan Marchessault be open to a trade out of Nashville? Finally, is Marco Rossi available in trade from the Minnesota Wild?

Oilers Lose Zach Hyman For the Season

The Edmonton Oilers will have to play the remainder of their series with the Dallas Stars a forward short, as Zach Hyman is set to undergo surgery after a hit in Game 4. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Hyman is out for the series and likely the remainder of the playoffs after a collision with Mason Marchment.

This is a significant loss for the Oilers. They will now need players to step up even more in the absence of one of their more productive and impactful top-six forwards, as well as the leading hitter in the NHL playoffs.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) and left wing Zach Hyman (18) react after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars in the second period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

So far, the depth of the Oilers has come through in a big way, but it will undoubtedly be tested now. It’s unclear if Connor Brown will be ready to return after missing Game 4, but Jeff Skinner is likely chomping at the bit to get into some NHL playoff games. Evander Kane is likely to earn more minutes in a bigger top-six role.

Bouchard Proving He’s Worth $10 Million?

Despite not having his usual partner in Mattias Ekholm, Evan Bouchard has had another stellar post-season performance, and he’s proving he’s got another level to his game. He’s now approaching elite and record-breaking status, surpassing any expectations anyone could have had for him. With a third-straight elevated playoffs, he’s proving he can be relied upon.

Seravalli said the Oilers were hoping to sign him for $8.5 million, but $10 million is likely the new number now.

He also showed a little bite in his game on Tuesday, giving a chop to Roope Hintz on the foot that Darnell Nurse injured.

Marchessault Might Be Open to Trade From Predators

Jonathan Marchessault of the Nashville Predators sits fifth on Frank Seravalli’s Top 20 trade targets list, and the NHL insider believes that the winger might welcome a trade after a negative first season with the Nashville Predators. He is now 34 years old and has four years left on his contract with an average annual value of $5.5 million.

Servalli writes, “The belief is Marchessault is open to moving on after one year in the Music City. His production dipped, like everyone’s, as Nashville struggled to score. But he’s eminently capable of bouncing back with a 30-goal season with strong value to cap.”

Marco Rossi is Reportedly on the Trade Block

Per RG.org’s Jimmy Murphy, “Marco Rossi is very much on the block for the Minnesota Wild, with chatter expected to pick up next week.” The Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Chicago Blackhawks are among the teams to have already shown interest. That list is expected to grow as word of his availability spreads.

This isn’t the first time Rossi’s name has come up in trade speculation. He was discussed ahead of the trade deadline, despite a trade not happening.