4 Oilers with Big Opportunities to Step Up in Hyman’s Absence

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars, 4-1, on Tuesday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Final. However, the win came at a cost.

Early in the first period, Zach Hyman was on the receiving end of an awkward hit from Stars forward Mason Marchment. Though it wasn’t a particularly big collision, it looked like Hyman’s wrist got jammed up. The Oilers’ gritty winger was in a ton of pain and immediately headed down the tunnel before being ruled out of the contest soon after.

Speaking with reporters this morning, head coach Kris Knoblauch said that the veteran forward is likely out for the remainder of the season. If that is the case, here are four players who have a big opportunity to step up and help make up for the lost offence and physicality that Hyman has provided on this run.

Viktor Arvidsson

The Viktor Arvidsson signing has not worked out so far. The 32-year-old has been a productive player throughout his NHL career and brings that grittiness that many envisioned would have him play a similar style to Hyman’s. That failed to be the case in the regular season, as he finished with just 15 goals and 27 points.

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Arvidsson wasn’t a whole lot better to begin the playoffs and was replaced by Kasperi Kapanen in the lineup versus the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2. He wasn’t given another opportunity until Game 4 versus the Stars due to an injury to Connor Brown.

With both Brown and Hyman potentially out for Game 5, Arvidsson won’t just remain in the lineup – he will be given a bigger role than we saw on Tuesday, and there’s no better time for the Swedish winger to prove to everybody why he was worth an $8 million deal last offseason.

Evander Kane

Evander Kane has really impressed in these playoffs, considering he missed the entire regular season with injuries. There were some concerns about how he would get up to speed after such a long break, but he has more than lived up to the challenge with four goals and 10 points through 14 games.

As good as Kane has been, he’s in a bit of a goal drought right now, having failed to find the back of the net in his last five outings. This is by no means criticism, as Kane deserves a ton of credit for how he’s played to this point. That said, if there is a player on the Oilers who can replace Hyman’s physicality as well as his knack for timely goals, Kane is the player.

Trent Frederic

The Oilers have received contributions from nearly all their forwards in the playoffs, but Trent Frederic has been disappointing. His struggles are understandable, given that he played just one regular-season game with the Oilers after being acquired at the trade deadline, but management was certainly expecting more than one goal and three points through 15 postseason games.

Not only can Frederic provide some solid secondary offence as he has in the past with the Boston Bruins, but he is also not afraid to get involved with the rough stuff. He’s been quiet on both fronts this postseason, but he, too, should see his role elevated in Hyman’s absence, giving him a great opportunity to show Oilers fans just how effective he can be.

Jeff Skinner

Should Brown and Hyman indeed be out for Game 5, we have to imagine Jeff Skinner will be the one to get another opportunity in the lineup. As bad as the Arvidsson contract has looked to date, the one-year deal Skinner signed last offseason has been even worse. The 33-year-old struggled in the regular season with 16 goals and 29 points and hasn’t suited up since Game 1 of the First Round versus the LA Kings.

Jeff Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The issue with Skinner is that when he isn’t scoring, he isn’t a very effective player. He doesn’t provide physicality, and struggles in his own end. If he isn’t in a top-six role, it’s hard to make use of him, which is why he has sat for most of this run. That said, with Hyman out, the Oilers might be willing to give him another look in the top six, and he has a chance to prove to the world that he should’ve been in the lineup this entire time.

Oilers Have Faced Plenty of Adversity in This Run

Losing Hyman is big, but facing adversity is nothing new for the Oilers. After trailing the Kings 2-0 in the First Round, they went with goaltender Calvin Pickard, who rallied off six straight wins. The net was given back to Stuart Skinner after a Pickard injury, however, and he’s since responded brilliantly.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is that the team has put together this run without Mattias Ekholm, who has yet to suit up in the playoffs. Most figured the Oilers would be in big trouble without the 34-year-old, but the entire team has stepped up and proven what a resilient bunch they are. Fans should continue to expect the same with Hyman out.