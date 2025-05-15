Justin Carbonneau – 2025 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Justin Carbonneau

2024-25 Team: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League)

Date of Birth: Nov. 25, 2006

Place of Birth: Lévis, QC, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

A player who can do anything on the ice, Justin Carbonneau is a force on the ice in any zone. His game begins with his explosive skill set and speed. In the defensive zone, he constantly scans the zone to pick up an opponent and support his defensemen from his center position. While he shows signs of being a solid defensive presence, this is one area of his game that could use further development and improvement, as he occasionally struggles with coverage and positioning. Once he gets the puck on his stick, that scanning of the ice continues. He is either looking for a passing lane to a teammate or open ice to get moving up the ice with his speed and stick handling.

Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (Eric Young / CHL)

His game excels in transition thanks to his speed and vision. He uses his shiftiness to work through the neutral zone and gain steam to get set up in the offensive game. He also shows some power forward elements in his game, having the capability of protecting the puck well and working himself into high-danger areas. Carbonneau has the skill to be a shooting threat or a setup guy. When given the time and space to get a shot off, he has the ability to shoot from any position and spot in the offensive zone, thanks to a great release with his shot. But when he does not have a shooting lane himself, he is constantly looking for a spot to make a play and pass to a teammate.

His passing ability is strong, and he has all the makings of being an offensive force at the next level. The biggest downfall to his offensive game seems to be that even though he plays with good pace and has the speed to make great plays, he tends to play too quickly and tries to do too much himself from time to time. Improvements in this aspect of his game will come from maturation and slowing down his game.

Carbonneau’s game and skill make him a threat to play in any situation, whether it’s special teams, a checking role, goal scoring, or a playmaker. He is certainly a player that an NHL organization would love to have in their system, and he should be a top-20 pick in June’s draft.

Justin Carbonneau – NHL Draft Projection

Carbonneau has the potential to be a top-six forward who can score. His shooting skills and offensive instincts make him a valuable asset on the power play. At the same time, his physicality and strong skating enable him to excel in transition and along the boards. Outside of Porter Martone and, for some, Cameron Schmidt, Carbonneau is one of the best right wing draft-eligible players this year, and he is likely to be drafted in the 10-20 range.

Quotables

“His skating stride could be a little more compact and efficient, but he gets to where he needs to go on time. He’s strong on his stick, yet still has soft hands to protect pucks and make plays.” – Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

“Carbonneau’s game has a lot of high-end attributes. Great skater? Check. Excellent shot release? Absolutely. A bit of an edge, at times? You bet. Carbonneau loves to make big, flashy, high-end plays and often comes out on the right side of it.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Carbonneau is a crafty playmaker with outstanding puck touch. He makes plays in tight quarters, over opponents’ sticks, and through their skates. He consistently plays to his identity offensively. His battle game/secondary pushback is improving.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

Shooting and Scoring Touch

Playmaking

Skating

Physicality

Offensive Awareness

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Decision-Making

Puck Management

Defensive Commitment

Shot Efficiency and Accuracy

NHL Potential

Carbonneau is a skilled winger with the potential to excel professionally. His scoring ability and offensive instincts are already at an NHL-caliber level. With improvements to his physical game and decision-making, his style of play draws strong comparisons to Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. A right-shot winger, he possesses a powerful shot, deceptive puck-handling skills, and the ability to make a significant offensive impact in a top-six role.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defence – 7/10

TSN: The Next Generation: Justin Carbonneau

Justin Carbonneau Stats

Videos

