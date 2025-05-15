William Horcoff – 2025 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

William Horcoff

2024-25 Team: University of Michigan (NCAA)

Date of Birth: Jan. 23, 2007

Place of Birth: Birmingham, MI, USA

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

With hockey in his blood (his father Shawn played parts of 15 seasons in the NHL), William Horcoff has a strong skillset to go along with his size. After starting the season with the United States National Team Developmental Program (USNTP), he decided to make the jump to the college ranks and joined the University of Michigan. He immediately made an impact for the Wolverines, led by his physical game.

Horcoff rarely passes up the opportunity to throw his weight around and uses his physical stature to his benefit on both ends of the ice. Defensively, he makes his presence felt on the forecheck, being one of the first guys on the attack and making sure the other team is aware he is on the ice by throwing body checks around. Outside of the offensive zone, his defensive game is very fundamentally sound. He is all over his opponents on the backcheck and then engages well in board battles. Away from the puck in the defensive zone, the Birmingham, Michigan native fills lanes and plays with an active stick to take away passing options for his opponents.

Will Horcoff, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

On the offensive side of the puck, Horcoff has shown flashes of having good hands, but plays more of a “go to the net and cause havoc” role for Michigan. When he has possession of the puck, he uses his frame to protect it and can fight through contact to make his way to the net. When he is away from the puck, he does well supporting teammates and looking for a pass. He does have a strong shot in his toolbox, and with more experience and gained confidence at the collegiate level, he should see his goal numbers climb.

The biggest downside in Horcoff’s game is his skating. He does not skate badly for his size, but he is limited in his acceleration and mobility. This affects his ability to throw a hit and, if taken out of position on the play, to get back defensively quickly enough. If he can improve on this, his game could be taken to another level. After a strong showing for the United States at the Under-18 World Junior Championships (WJC), he has opened the eyes of many and should see his draft value rising as June’s draft grows near.

William Horcoff – NHL Draft Projection

Horcoff is the type of prospect who excites scouts and general managers, and it’s easy to see why he is highly regarded. The more you watch him play and consider the potential he could bring to your team, the more you can envision what he might become. However, it is this potential that sometimes lowers his stock. While his raw skill is impressive, teams are banking on his ability to develop those skills further. This uncertainty may push him out of the first round, but he could easily be selected in the late second or early third round.

Quotables

“Will loves to put players through the glass whenever possible. He hasn’t put up a ton of points this year, but he’s good in his own zone and is one of the team’s better back checkers.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Horcoff is a big body who extends plays below the goal line and sets screens around the crease. His open ice pace is average-plus and he’s adjusting defensively at the college level. He’s a power style forward who shields pucks and opponents.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

Physicality

Hockey IQ

Shot Blocking

Shot

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Skating

Playmaking

Puck Handling

NHL Potential

Horcoff possesses qualities that many teams seek in a player willing to put their body on the line. He plays hard, blocks shots, and ensures his time on the ice is always effective. Analyzing his game, one can see that it closely resembles what Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators brings to his team. Both are high-energy players who make their physical presence felt on the ice and are unafraid to take a shot when the opportunity arises.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk –3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defence – 710

Awards/Achievements

2023-24 U17 WHC Silver Medal

William Horcoff Statistics

Videos

