Carson Cameron – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Carson Cameron

2024-25 Team: Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Date of Birth: June 27, 2007

Place of Birth: Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

A right-handed defenceman, they always seem to carry a little more weight when it comes to NHL drafts. In this case, Peterborough Petes’ defenceman, Carson Cameron, fits that position and handedness – coming in as a later option for teams in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Cameron is coming off his second season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and while he saw a small drop in point production, the adversity that he faced this season along with his teammates in Peterborough could benefit the young defenceman down the road. Still, as a rookie in 2023-24, Cameron scored four goals and had 26 points in 59 games. This season, on a Petes team that couldn’t seem to get going early on, he finished with seven goals and 23 points in 63 games. While his point total was down three, there was overall growth as a player with Cameron this season.

Carson Cameron, Peterborough Petes (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

He skates well and his east-to-west skating can manipulate opposing players with Cameron’s stop-and-go giving him the edge. He plays with poise under pressure and sees the game a step ahead of the most. He is a strong passer which translate into his transition game out of his own end. He completes passes at an 80 to 85 percent clip making him a trusted option on the backend.

Cameron has the ability to create chaos in the offensive end as well, but still has areas of growth in that aspect of his game. If he can find a way to create consistency in his skating and add a physical element to his game, he will become a much more coveted prospect even if it is post-draft. Development will be key to how high Cameron’s ceiling is at the NHL level, but he does have the attributes to get him to the show.

Carson Cameron – NHL Draft Projection

Growth and overall strength could be factors that settle Cameron in as a third-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. However, considering his right-handedness and the highlights of his game, he could push himself into a late second-round pick. All things considered, he should hear his name called somewhere in the 80 to 100th pick range when it roles around. He’ll be a pick based on need, rather than best available.

Quotables

“Cameron also caught my attention with his skating and his handling of the puck. He was engaged in the defensive zone, pushed back with some physicality and led the rush on occasion. I see him as a two-way “D” with a transitional element. He appears capable of producing more offence in time.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

“Turnovers have been a bit of an issue from trying to force things. Additionally, I was expecting a bigger jump from him physically. I still like the tools. Like [Ben] Danford, he skates well for the kind of role we eventually expect him to play. But he’s more of a mid-round guy for me now, even if that’s unfair based on the talent surrounding him.” – Brock Otten, OHL Prospects

Strengths

Skating

Offensively capable

Hockey IQ

Transitional game

Leadership

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Focusing on reducing turnovers in defensive/neutral zone

Adding more physicality to his game

Developing into a consistent top-four option

NHL Potential

The key is potential. Cameron has the potential to solidify himself as a top-four option at the NHL level, but wavers at times with his consistency of play. Limiting turnovers and developing his physical game are two key points that could push him to that next level. Outside of that, he has the leadership and natural skill to be a top-four defenceman if he can round out the other aspects of his game.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 5.5/10

Carson Cameron Stats

Videos

