Mateo Nobert – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mateo Nobert

2024-25 Team: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Aug. 12, 2007

Place of Birth: Beaconsfield, QC, CAN

Ht: 6-feet Wt: 166 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

While a lot of the attention has been on Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Mateo Nobert had himself a strong draft year with his production. In his second season, he finished third in team scoring with 67 points and was a dual offensive threat with his strong offensive vision and scoring abilities. He was a top-25 producer in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League and it showed.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Nobert’s offensive skillset alone is impressive as he can hurt you in multiple ways. He has the ability to be a constant play driver and catalyst every time he’s on the ice, showing great confidence and compete level. He shows great anticipation to be in the right spot to intercept plays and quickly go into attack mode when he does, always forcing defenders to make a mistake. He has a good shot as he had 28 goals, but always has the awareness to crash the net for second chance opportunities.

Nobert shows great energy and pace and when he’s free and in control with the puck, he’s constantly finding those open lanes and the high danger areas. He has great creativity and puck skills to manipulate plays and open things up well as it always works to his advantage. His speed and agility helps tremendously to win those 50-50 battles and regain possession. He’s quick, agile and has the edgework to pivot quickly and get around defenders easily. He’s always creating opportunities for himself and for his teammates, always being a threat when leading through the neutral zone and cycling in the offensive zone.

The knock-on Nobert is that he lacks strength as he weighs 166 pounds. There are times where the skill gets him out of high-pressure situations and in others it definitely shows where he gets pushed off plays. While he does show the willingness to battle, if he’s able to add some muscle, he could be more of a puck possession threat than he already is. He has good defensive tendencies with his speed to help out and get into lanes to break up plays, but he remains raw and inconsistent at times.

Mateo Norbert- NHL Draft Projection

With Nobert’s skillset set alone, it could have him going anywhere between the third and fourth rounds of the NHL Draft. He has the skillset, drive and speed to be a factor however, some factors could limit him being selected higher up. He’s definitely worth taking a risk in this spot as he could be a great value pick.

Quotables

“Nobert’s calling card is his elite puck skill, soft touch, and offensive instincts, especially with the puck on his stick in space or in transition. He excels at setting up teammates, has the vision to break down defensive coverages, and generates consistent Grade ‘A’ looks.” – Neutral Zone

“A strong skater with pull-away speed, Nobert uses his pace to generate offensive opportunities off the rush and pressure defenders on the forecheck. He competes hard in puck battles, isn’t afraid to engage physically, and ties up opponents effectively — whether on the faceoff dot or along the wall.” – Kohen Willis Dengler, FC Hockey (from, ‘26818 – Sherbrooke vs. Blainville-Boisbriand’, FC Hockey – 4/20/25).

Strengths

Strong puck skills and awareness

Excellent playmaking vision

Offensive pressure to force turnovers

Skating and agility

Great anticipation

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Continue to improve on defensive game

Lack of strength to handle play in tough areas

NHL Potential

Given his energy, puck skills and determination on the ice, Nobert may not have the highest upside at the next level but he can still be very effective. He definitely could be a very decent third line energy player on any team. He’s quick, athletic and can battle causing problems for a lot of opposing players at five-on-five and can definitely be a factor on a power play unit with more ice to work with.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 4/5, Reward 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 5.75/10, Defense 5.5/10

Mateo Nobert Stats

Videos

