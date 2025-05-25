Jan Chovan – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jan Chovan

2024-25 Team: Tappara U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

Date of Birth: Jan. 9, 2007

Place of Birth: Bratislava, SVK

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 184 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Jan Chovan is a big, powerful winger who brings a lot of great things to the table. He’s a hard worker who isn’t afraid to get into the corners and go behind the net to fight for the puck, nor is he hesitant to take the puck up the boards and take a hit from an opponent. That confidence makes him an effective player no matter where he is on the ice, as does his hockey sense and ability to follow the play, and he can respond quickly to changes and find openings that make you wonder how the opposing team missed such a huge area of open ice. Add in some well-developed offensive instincts, and you have yourself a very well-rounded prospect.

Jan Chovan, Team Slovakia (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Chovan played nearly the full 2024-25 season with Tappara’s junior squad in Finland’s U20 SM-sarja, his second season with the team at the U20 level, where he served as an alternate captain despite being one of the youngest players on the team. As one of the team’s leaders, he finished with 11 goals and 23 points in 39 games, a four-goal and 10-point improvement from his rookie season. Those totals aren’t all that impressive for a draft-eligible prospect in the Finnish junior system, but he flashed great mechanics with the puck. He has a quick, snappy shot that he can fire with high accuracy from almost anywhere, a strong backhand, and while he may not be the most skilled stickhandler, he uses a wide skating stance to protect the puck effectively.

Chovan’s offensive ability and maturity made him a lock for the Slovak international team, where he spent 21 games last season on their various rosters. On the international stage, he shone as a highly-engaged attacking winger who could make other teams pay for gaps in coverage. The Americans almost paid dearly for underestimating the big Slovak in the bronze medal game at the U18 World Championship in May. With the game separated by a goal, Team USA collapsed on the puck carrier, trying to force a turnover. That left Chovan wide open on the right side of the offensive zone, and with no one covering him, Matus Lisy sent him the puck, which he riffled past American goalie Patrick Quinlan.

ALL TIED UP 👀



Jan Chovan ties the game for Slovakia late in the 3rd period of the Bronze Medal Game!#U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/bXSw7x0JMv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 3, 2025

Although the Americans won the game in overtime, they weren’t the only ones to suffer from Chovan’s ability to find open pockets. The Germans made the fateful error of leaving him unguarded as they tried to take the puck out of their zone following a Slovak charge (led by Chovan). The puck was turned over, and Chovan was right there to pick it up, and he didn’t miss on his second chance to score.

No matter where he plays, Chovan places himself in the right place to see the play develop and capitalize on mistakes. If he can’t find an opening in the opponent’s defence, he drives the puck to the net to make his own scoring opportunities. However, his impact is somewhat limited by his skating, as he doesn’t have the most explosive stride, and while he does have plenty of quickness, he doesn’t win a lot of foot battles. Similarly, he doesn’t win a lot of board battles, either, not because he lacks strength, but doesn’t use his size as effectively as he could. He is still very good at absorbing hits and directing the puck back to his teammates to prevent a turnover, but figuring out how to use his size to his advantage more will help him transition more smoothly to North America.

Jan Chovan – NHL Draft Projection

Chovan’s international performances will make him a highly coveted prospect on the second day of the NHL Draft. He led the Slovaks in scoring at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 World Championship and added a goal and an assist at the U20 World Juniors, which tied for third among all U18 players at the tournament. His league play was less impressive, though, as was the fact that he didn’t make a single appearance in the Liiga, Finland’s top league. A hard worker and a great two-way presence, he should still hear his name called before the third round is over.

Quotables

“Chovan was one of my favourite Slovak players (at the U18s), even though almost all his offence came in one game. He’s a detail-oriented player who can win faceoffs and play all situations. He was also quite involved around the net – more so than I remember at the Hlinka. Being 6-foot-3 doesn’t hurt, either – and he’s flexible as a center and a winger. I think he’ll get taken in the third or fourth round because he has some obvious upside as a net-front presence.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Slovakia needed to get some timely offence from their lineup at [the 2025 U18 World Juniors], and they certainly got that from Chovan. He was always there when they needed him, it seemed, and his three points in a 4-3 overtime loss to the USA in the bronze medal game showed that. He tied the game late and looked like their best player at various points throughout this tournament. His game is simple but effective.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

“A potential high pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Chovan is a bit reminiscent of fellow Slovak Dalibor Dvorsky, being a tall, capable center with a solid two-way foundation. Fitting that like Dvorsky, Chovan is a CHL Import Draft pick of the Sudbury Wolves. Chovan lacks the high creativity and defensive strengths of Dvorsky, but has the same well-rounded skill that’s translatable to other levels. He’s one of the Slovakian’s best bets to both find the back of the opponent’s net and keep pucks out of his own.” – Gavin Chiasson, Recruit Scouting

“Jan Chovan is a skilled forward playing for Tappara in Finland, where he has gained valuable experience in a competitive league. Chovan’s hockey sense and playmaking ability stand out, as he is adept at finding open teammates and creating space in the offensive zone. His quick hands and deceptive moves make him tough to defend, especially in tight spaces. Chovan is also a strong skater, which allows him to backcheck effectively and contribute defensively.” – Marek Novotny, Elite Prospects

Strengths

Hockey sense

Defensive presence

Deception and creativity

Maturity

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Skating

Using his size more effectively

Limiting turnovers

NHL Potential

Chovan is best suited for a middle-six job in the NHL, where he can use his intelligence and strength to help maintain possession and create scoring chances. He already demonstrates great patience, which is a virtue in this role, but will need to add a bigger physical element to his toolkit to find consistent success. That’s not a hard skill to teach, though, making him a fairly risk-free pick.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk –2/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6.5/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2024-25 U18 SM-sarja Champion

2024-25 U18 World Juniors Slovakia Alternate Captain

2024-25 Slovakia Hlinka Gretzky Cup

2023-24 U20 SM-sarja Bronze medal

Jan Chovan Stats

Videos

