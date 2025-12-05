Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Devils – 12/5/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-6-8) at DEVILS (16-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carter Hart
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Reilly Smith, Jesper Vikman, Jaycob Megna
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Vikman was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday but the goalie is not expected to play. … Schmid could make his first start against his former team.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Colton White — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Status report:
Crookshank was recalled from Utica of the AHL and will make his Devils debut.
