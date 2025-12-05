Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Devils – 12/5/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Braeden Bowman

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Reilly Smith, Jesper Vikman, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Vikman was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday but the goalie is not expected to play. … Schmid could make his first start against his former team.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Colton White — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Status report:

Crookshank was recalled from Utica of the AHL and will make his Devils debut.

